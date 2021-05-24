newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jamie Vardy: Final-day blow tough to take but Leicester can be proud of season

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester striker Jamie Vardy says his side’s final-day Champions League heartbreak is tough to take. The Foxes were on course to add a top-four finish in the Premier League to their historic FA Cup success as they led Tottenham 2-1 with 14 minutes to go on the last day, with Vardy scoring two penalties.

www.fourfourtwo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leicester#The Premier League#Tottenham 2 1#Spurs#Twitter#The Europa League#Foxes#Success#Time#Fondness#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Jonny Evans rescues point as Leicester held to draw at 10-man Southampton

Leicester’s Champions League charge suffered a minor setback after they were forced to settle for a 1-1 Premier League draw at 10-man Southampton. Jonny Evans’ 68th-minute header earned the third-placed Foxes a point on the south coast following James Ward-Prowse’s penalty opener for the battling hosts. Saints played 80 minutes...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Southampton - Leicester City

Leicester City came back to earn a draw against 10-man Southampton on Friday at the St. Mary’s. Jannik Vestergaard’s tackle on Jamie Vardy saw the Dane sent off inside the first quarter hour in a goalless first half. A James Ward-Prowse penalty gave the Saints the lead against the run of play and it was quickly cancelled by a Jonny Evans header. City piled on the pressure at the end but couldn’t find a way to break down the determined Saints’ defense.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl BLASTS Jannik Verstergaard's red card against Leicester as 'simply wrong' and insists they WILL appeal decision... while hailing 10-man Saints for 'brave' performance

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said Jannik Vestergaard's early red card in the 1-1 Premier League draw with high-flying Leicester was 'absolutely the wrong decision' and plans to appeal. Saints were left facing an uphill task just 10 minutes in after defender Vestergaard was dismissed for a lunging challenge on Foxes...
Premier Leaguefantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Vardy struggling to command place on Double Gameweek 35 radar

Goals: James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) | Jonny Evans (£5.6m) Assists: Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) | Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) Red cards: Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) Bonus points: Ward-Prowse x3, Evans x2, Alex McCarthy x1 (£4.4m) VARDLY WORKING. Jamie Vardy‘s (£10.3m) audition for a place in Double Gameweek 35 squads did not go as well...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Hasenhuttl slams Vestergaard red, as Rodgers hints draw could be crucial

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said Jannik Vestergaard’s early red card in the 1-1 Premier League draw with high-flying Leicester was “absolutely the wrong decision” and plans to appeal. Saints were left facing an uphill task just 10 minutes in after defender Vestergaard was dismissed for a lunging challenge on Foxes...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Triple Gameweek 35 – head-to-head comparisons: Kelechi Iheanacho vs Jamie Vardy

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Two Leicester assets who will no doubt feature heavily in teams up and down the country, picking between them is a difficult one ahead of this weekend. When deciding between the two the choice really comes down to trust and more specifically, do we trust Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) to keep up this incredible streak of form he is on? Another goal involvement at the weekend has now seen the Nigerian amass nine goals and two assists in the last eight gameweeks. This has led to 75 points being scored at an average of 9.74 points per gameweek, far above Jamie Vardy’s (£10.3m) current average for the season. Indeed, before the announcement of Man Utd’s triple gameweek there was, and still is, an argument that Iheanacho should be the premier captaincy choice this gameweek.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Leicester boss provides injury news on Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has provided some important injury news on striker Jamie Vardy and centre-back Jonny Evans. Another Friday Premier League clash awaits the Foxes as they look to defeat lowly Newcastle United back at King Power Stadium. This is a must-win match that shouldn’t be too troubling; other sides would’ve adopted the deep block at Leicester but the Magpies are never overly cautious – even with a former defender managing them!
Soccerchatsports.com

Jannik Vestergaard has controversial red card for follow-through tackle on Jamie Vardy OVERTURNED... with the Southampton defender now available to face Liverpool on Saturday

Southampton have successfully appealed against the red card shown to defender Jannik Vestergaard during Friday's 1-1 draw with Leicester. The 28-year-old Denmark international was dismissed by referee Robert Jones for denying Foxes striker Jamie Vardy a goal-scoring opportunity just 10 minutes into the game. However, an independent regulatory commission has...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Stocksbridge to Wembley: 'Duracell Bunny' Jamie Vardy will have played in all THIRTEEN FA Cup rounds come Saturday... from bosses who wished they'd become his agent to being 'better than Arshavin', the Leicester star's rise told by those who know him

It was half-time in an Under-18 cup final at Penistone Church FC and as Allen Bethel, chairman of Stocksbridge Park Steels, walked across the pitch to the clubhouse, he heard something that alarmed him. 'In the second half, I want to kill him.'. The speaker was an exasperated centre back...
Premier LeagueFA.com

Foxes down Chelsea to claim FA Cup title

Youri Tielemans’ stunning second-half strike steered four-time runners-up Leicester City to their first-ever Emirates FA Cup title, with the Foxes edging Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley. Chances were few and far between in a cagey first half, with Chelsea winning six corners but neither side being able to produce a single...