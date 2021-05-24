Courtroom showdown: EU takes on AstraZeneca in vaccine row

“Italy and Liguria does not change anything“Undersecretary for Health Concepts Andrea Costa, During a visit to Caslin in Genoa today, the European Commission announced that it would not renew its supply contract with AstraZeneca, which expires at the end of June. “Even with the old contracts – including Costa – since the end of June, AstraZeneca’s visits have not been expected in our country. Continue with the vaccination campaign. In the month May They will come 17 million dose, Others 25 million In the month June So between now and the next few weeks, We will exceed the target of 500 thousand Daily doses “.