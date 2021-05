The UK’s top tourism destinations cannot be expected to “bounce back” without government help from the Covid crisis that has left businesses in debt and a disproportionate part of its workforce jobless, Labour has warned.The party produced a dossier showing that the 20 areas with the highest amount of tourism jobs have seen an average 150 per cent increase in people claiming out-of-work benefits during the pandemic, compared to a national average of 109 per cent.Worst-hit was the ski and hiking resort of Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands, which saw a 241 per cent increase in claimants, followed by Portree...