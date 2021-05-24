Mitsotakis Το FT: There Must Be Clear and Severe Consequences for Belarus
ATHENS -- "European leaders must agree at the summit that there will be clear and severe consequences that will leave no room for Belarus to question our unity and determination," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with the Financial Times, referring to the arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk after Belarussian authorities forced a Ryanair flight from Athens to land there, interrupting its journey to Vilnius.www.thenationalherald.com