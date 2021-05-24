Mitsotakis Το FT: There Must Be Clear and Severe Consequences for Belarus

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on Belarus, in response to President Alexander Lukashenko’s forced diversion of a commercial flight to detain activist and opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. It has also banned Belarus’ airlines from using EU airspace and airports, and urged European airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace. On Monday, Protasevich appeared in a video, in what his father described as under duress, confessing to charges of organizing protests. The Ryanair flight was on its way to Lithuania from Greece on Sunday, but was redirected by a military jet to Belarus’ capital, Minsk.