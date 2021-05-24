newsbreak-logo
Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $12.06 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Cover picture for the articleBank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.15% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

