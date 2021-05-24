newsbreak-logo
DWAYNE JOHNSON IN 'SUPER-PETS'; ANIMATED DRIZZT SHORT; BRUCE TIMM'S NEW 'BATMAN' SERIES; NEW 'SPIDEY' PRE-SCHOOL SERIES; 'MECH CADETS' SERIES, 'BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN, PART TWO'

ICV2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA raft of geek animation news broke in the last few days and we round it up here. Dwayne Johnson is set to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in the upcoming animated feature DC’s League of Super-Pets, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film has been in development since 2018 (see "Super-Pets on the Big Screen"), but is now apparently on a fast track; release is planned for May 20, 2022. Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie) wrote the script and is co-directing with Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero).

