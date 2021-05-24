newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disca#Investigation Discovery#Nasdaq Inc#Chief Market Analyst#Business Analyst#Stock Investors#Sec#Cwm Advisors Llc#Grimes Company Inc#Nasdaq Disca#Discovery Inc#The Thomson Reuters#Citigroup#Credit Suisse Group#Thestreet#Macquarie#American Heroes Channel#Cooking Channel#Discovery Home Health#Tvn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) PT at $12.00

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 26,529 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $43,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 7,909 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $2.46 Billion Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of Dollar Tree worth $2,456,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Winslow Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Verra Mobility worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,136 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 2.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AXS Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Orser Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 628 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. A number of other hedge...