newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manheim, PA

We owe it to others to put on a mask (letter)

Lancaster Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am still struggling to understand a group of parents booing and jeering a school official for wearing a mask (“Protesters decry masks at Manheim Central,” May 18 LNP | LancasterOnline). I work in a school and I wear a mask every day to protect the health and safety of...

lancasteronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Manheim, PA
Manheim, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manheim Central#Protesters Decry Masks#Selfishness#Parents#Peril#Demands#Insurance#People#Doctors#Private Property#Infection#Students#Scientists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Related
PoliticsLancaster Online

Changing minds and valuing life (letter)

To President Joe Biden: The only laws that I believe will eliminate the use of guns and knives are God’s Ten Commandments. And that can only be achieved by changing the minds of those individuals who seemingly have no concern for human life. (Speaking of life, my hope would be that those who carry “Black Lives Matter” signs change them to read “All Lives Matter,” which would include Black lives.)
KidsLancaster Online

No masking for children under 5 (letter)

I am asking parents and the community to stand up for the children of this great country. I believe it’s way past time for the unmasking of the children in our schools and actually anywhere! The World Health Organization and UNICEF have stated that children 5 and under should not be made to wear masks, and yet many nursery schools and day cares require them, because of our governor’s mandates.
JobsLancaster Online

Criticism of Manieri op-ed (letter)

I was genuinely stunned by what I viewed as a wildly out of touch May 17 op-ed by Rich Manieri (“There’s value in hard work, whether you like it or not.”) Manieri begins by telling us that his mom repeatedly secured jobs for him when he first entered the workforce. Then, with zero self-awareness, Manieri ends his piece by patting himself on the back for depositing the paychecks from these jobs “like an adult.”
Manheim, PALancaster Online

On spirituality, mask mandates (letter)

The May 18 LNP | LancasterOnline had a story with the headline “Protesters decry masks at Manheim Central.”. One of the protesters was saying that masks affect the children “spiritually.”. Spirituality deals with the belief that there’s something bigger and better than the individual. If a simple piece of cloth...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
MassLive.com

The life and times of a single mom during a pandemic (Letters)

I am a single mom with two young children at home. I had it tough before the pandemic, and it has only gotten worse. Schools are not fully open, and day care is not available. I was released from my pre-pandemic job as an in-home, healthcare worker. It paid barely above minimum wage, and was nowhere near the $15 per hour that has been talked about. I cleaned homes on the weekends to try and make ends meet. I haven’t had the time or the resources to get vaccinated, and I am not sure how I feel about it anyway. I will eventually, but, regardless, I am reluctant to get back to work until I know that everyone has had their shots. I can’t afford to get sick because I have a preexisting condition.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Help others

Healthy individuals may avoid vaccination because they themselves have reduced risk of serious disease from SARS-CoV-2. The latter statement is true, but it is important to remember that each and every vaccination also protects the community as a whole. A healthy person’s vaccination will particularly help people who are immuno-compromised...
Florida Times-Union

Letters from readers: Mask policy puts teachers at risk

Superintendent Greene has made a decision about graduations, saying masks are optional for participants. In doing so she has also made a health decision for the district's staff and their families and that is they are required to risk it. As of this writing, only 41 percent of Jacksonville's citizens over the age of 18 have been vaccinated and the CDC says there is a substantial risk of spread in Jacksonville. Furthermore, the pandemic is not over, and Florida because of its lax standards practically leads the nation in cases, and deaths and large gatherings of spotty mask use are part of a cause of both.
HeraldNet

Comment: Can we trust each other to follow advice on masks?

A new dimension of social anxiety opened up last week, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention liberated the smiles, scowls and jowls of Americans with new guidance saying masks aren’t needed for those of us who are fully vaccinated. Cities and states quickly scrambled to revise their requirements....
tucson.com

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not wearing masks. I reported this to a store manager. The manager at Fry’s said she would mention it at a staff meeting. The manager at Safeway said they don't enforce their mask requirement. This is absurd: people should wear masks in stores, and stores should require it. We haven't conquered the virus yet. "Opening back up” doesn't mean leaving our masks at home when we’re in indoor public spaces. Especially since it’s the law in Pima County that masks are required in those spaces. Pathetically, there are selfish people who believe they are privileged to flout the law and put others at risk. And stores who let them do so, putting their employees, shoppers, and the public in danger. Until those stores stop enabling those who egocentrically refuse to wear a mask, I'll shop elsewhere.
Posted by
Deseret News

The CDC just put masks on the honor system. Are we up to the challenge?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to put Americans on the honor system. If you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. That is, unless local laws or business policies tell you otherwise.
Posted by
MassLive.com

Some questions linger over COVID mask guidelines (Letters)

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has, with their new mask guidance, undermined the national plan to keep Americans safe from the coronavirus, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has followed suit. On May 29, the same day I will be turning 65, thus placing me officially in a more vulnerable group, Massachusetts will be lifting all its coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and will be making it unnecessary for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in most indoor situations.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Appreciates health department op-ed by Schreiber (letter)

What a pleasure to read a thoughtful, measured op-ed by Ernest Schreiber (“Flawed F&M poll shouldn’t derail the drive for better health,” May 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). It was written not to enrage, but to provide meaningful information to consider in the ongoing debate over creating a county health department.
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Easing Up (Kind of) on Mask Restrictions

With Governor Walz ending the face mask requirement on Friday, the Regional Fitness Center in Morris announced that no masks are required inside or outside the RFC building for those who are fully vaccinated, including during exercise and activities. Fully vaccinated means two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson single dose. Those who voluntarily wish to wear a mask may do so. For those not fully vaccinated, there is an associated risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and users are asked to wear a face mask inside the RFC building, including during exercise and activity, until they are fully vaccinated.
Manheim, PALancaster Online

Taking action in difficult times (letter)

These are worrisome times on many levels and in many realms. Evidence is everywhere that good people want to make things good. In my view, the May 18 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Protesters decry masks at Manheim Central” is evidence of this need to make a difference when difference is needed.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Thanking teachers and administrators (letter)

As a taxpayer and grandmother of several children in county schools, and as a substitute who works in two Lancaster County school buildings, I just want to send out a huge thank you to all of the teachers and administrators who have worked so hard this school year to keep the schools open to children who chose to attend in person.
PoliticsLancaster Online

Far from a bastion of egalitarianism (letter)

Egalitarianism: All people are equal and deserve equal rights and opportunities. Maintaining egalitarianism requires government to protect all the aspects of a diverse population. Tax-supported public education does not recognize the religious aspect of diversity. “Public education” is not synonymous with “Education that meets the needs of everyone comprising the...
Public HealthGazette

Mass (mask) confusion | From the Editor

As I walked from my car to the grocery store last week, I looked around the parking lot at the scores of masked and unmasked shoppers entering and exiting the building. I fumbled for a mask at the bottom of my purse and put it on. Not to wear one...
Lancaster Online

We should choose for ourselves (letter)

Vaccination or no vaccination. This is America, and I believe we should all have the choice — and then respect everyone else’s decision.
Posted by
The Staten Island Advance

Safer streets aren’t ‘ridiculous’ (letter to the editor)

“Absurd and ridiculous” was Councilmember Borelli’s response to Mayor de Blasio’s announcement lowering the speed limit on Hylan Boulevard. Those same words could be used to describe his tenure in office, not considerations for making Staten Island’s streets safer. While we can agree that the mayor should confer with local...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Some thoughts on Willow Valley (letter)

I’ve lived in West Lampeter Township for many years and have watched the growth of Willow Valley Communities from close by. In my view, it — along with many other entities — has sought to capitalize on Lancaster County’s reputation as a welcoming place to live. Willow Valley has positioned...