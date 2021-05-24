This week's good things: Celebrating Rita Smith-Wade-El and Hazel Jackson [editorial]

THE ISSUE: “Lancaster County commissioners are hoping an undeveloped plot of land along the Conestoga River in Lancaster Township will be the location of a new county prison,” Carter Walker reported in the May 6 LNP | LancasterOnline. “Parts of Lancaster County’s current prison at 625 E. King St. date to the decade before the Civil War, with the most recent portions built in the 1990s. Building a new prison has been discussed by a succession of county leaders for nearly 20 years, and there is broad agreement among elected and appointed county officials about the need for a new one.”