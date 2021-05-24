newsbreak-logo
Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.41% of Selective Insurance Group worth $105,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

#Equity#Nasdaq Inc#Insurance Company#Stock Funds#Sec#Royal Bank Of Canada#Jmp Securities#Zacks Investment Research#Bank Of America#Standard Commercial Lines#E S Lines#Standard Personal Lines#Investments#Institutional Investors#Hedge Funds#Equities Analysts#Research Analyst#Earnings#Stockholders#Company Insiders
