Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)
Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.41% of Selective Insurance Group worth $105,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com