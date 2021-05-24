The Music Meetup Special Summer/ Gemini Birthday Playlist!

Music Monday features a different category of songs on a weekly basis. Each Monday, Harker Aquila will release seven songs, one song for each day of the week. With just one more week, school is officially out for the summer! Through a pandemic and remote classes, socially distanced chemistry labs and masked performances and, by all odds, a return to our beloved campus along with a heartwarming graduation for the class of 2021, together, the Harker community made it through to the end of the 2020 to 2021 school year. So to give us the perfect headstart into summer, Aquila compiled a playlist of summer hits from our childhood, classic soundtracks to our favorite high school setting movies and the trending pop songs of the past year. Congratulations to all, and #HAGS!