The Music Meetup Special Summer/ Gemini Birthday Playlist!

As we turn over the page of April on our calendars and watch May appear, many aspects of summer tag along with the new month as we inch into the summer season. Warmer and longer nights, more ease in our academic schedules and fresh, ripe produce all elevate our motives to spend more time with one another. Now that it is safer to do so, we are able to celebrate the lift of certain coronavirus restrictions and the beginning of summer, and what better way to enhance the energy of summer gatherings than with an upbeat, funky playlist.