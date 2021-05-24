newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zbh#Wells Fargo Company#Equity Shares#Financial Shares#Zacks Investment Research#Investment Analysts#Zbh Rrb#Bank Of Nova Scotia#Gradient Investments Llc#Oppenheimer#Sec#Zbh Shares#Zbh Stock#Holdings Channel Reports#Shareholders#Institutional Investors#Analyst Estimates#Sell Side Analysts#Corporate Insiders#Hedge Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.44.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $457.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $460.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $301.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.21.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $43,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) PT at $12.00

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bank Sells 282 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of McEwen Mining worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,251 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,136 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells $154,604.80 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 8,946 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.