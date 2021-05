Two major banks in Tajikistan, both once considered too big to fail, have been liquidated at the orders of the authorities. The National Bank of Tajikistan, or NBT, said in a statement last week that Agroinvestbank and Tojiksodirotbank, which have been teetering on the verge of collapse for around half a decade, have been wound down because restructuring and recapitalization efforts did nothing to improve their financial situation.