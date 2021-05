Saturday Night Live premiered in 1975 and has aired more than 900 episodes in the time since. Much is always made about how well SNL has been able to change with the times from a subject matter standpoint and rightfully so, but arguably just as important has been how well the show has been able to adapt from a technological standpoint. The way people consume content has changed in fundamental ways, especially over the past decade, and SNL has adapted so well and is now putting up tremendous numbers on YouTube and social media platforms.