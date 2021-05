Media experts say for EWB that they are not surprised that the request for a radical reform of the Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media (REM) is one of the main demands set by various opposition parties and groups ahead of the beginning of a new phase of Inter-Party Dialogue on the improvement of electoral conditions under the auspices of the European Parliament, since such an initiative is one of the prerequisites for “liberation of the media” that are mostly subordinated to the will of the authorities, and is in line with the current Action Plan for the implementation of the Media Strategy. However, they doubt that the regime led by President Aleksandar Vučić will be ready to give full autonomy to REM in its future work, having in mind Vučić’s tendency to control, i.e., ‘regulate’ public broadcasters and television stations with national frequency.