The Fast & Furious movies have a terrible streaming problem

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago
I want to watch all of the Fast & Furious movies again in time for the F9 release in June, but a multitude of streaming services is standing in my way. Don't get me wrong — I love the freedom of choice as much as Dominic Toretto loves family, but anyone trying to watch the Fast & Furious movies in order knows that these films can be harder to find than Dom himself.

