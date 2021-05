Today's eighth-generation Toyota Camry is a far departure from nearly all of its predecessors. This time around, it's more emotional thanks to dynamic styling and better overall handling characteristics. Is it a BMW rival? No, but it does offer plenty of attitude, especially the TRD variant. It's just a shame it took Toyota this long to understand some American Camry buyers want to have fun behind the wheel. In Japan, Toyota has been catering to enthusiasts for years, even in the mid-size sedan segment. The Chaser is proof.