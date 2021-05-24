newsbreak-logo
Albany, NY

Getting There: Pedestrian deaths nationally increased in 2020

By Abigail Rubel
Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePedestrian deaths nationwide increased in 2020 despite a steep drop in miles driven during the pandemic, a new report from the national Governors Highway Safety Association shows. GHSA projects there were 6,721 pedestrian deaths in 2020, up 4.8 percent from the 6,412 deaths reported in 2019. There was also a...

www.timesunion.com
