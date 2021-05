No human remains have been found during the search of a Gloucester cafe for Mary Bastholm, a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West, according to police. An excavation at The Clean Plate began last week in connection with the teenager’s disappearance more than five decades ago. Mary used to work at the Pop-In Cafe on the same site on Southgate Street in Gloucester, where West was a regular customer. The cafe sits less than two miles away from the bus stop where the 15-year-old was last seen in 1968. Gloucester Police said on Thursday that excavation work at...