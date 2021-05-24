How Alba: A Wildlife Adventure's environmental message is accomplishing change in the real world

“Our battered suitcases were piled on the sidewalk again; we had longer ways to go. But no matter, the road is life.”. When William S. Baekeland’s name first popped into my Gmail inbox on October 12, 2015, it felt like an encounter with an elusive celebrity or a brush with a member of the British royal family. I had heard a lot about the brainy and daring young billionaire explorer from other prolific travelers I had profiled, most for a BBC series called Travel Pioneers. The series had given me a chance to meet some of the world’s greatest travelers—men who had been to not just every country in the world, but nearly every speck on the map. Their quest is to get to the hard-to-reach, virtually unvisited places at the ends of the earth and young William was the lad who was getting them where they wanted to go, or at least was promising to try. How could I resist the opportunity to profile a 21-year-old billionaire whose travel resume had floored even these hyper-well-traveled men?