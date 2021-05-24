How hashtag holiday-themed limited-time offers can help boost your bottom line
As an operator, you know that limited-time offers (LTOs) can help provide a powerful temporary sales boost, especially for a slower season or an untapped day-part. But did you know that LTOs can also help your restaurant increase overall traffic and profits? A great way to develop the schedule and theme of a successful LTO program is by aligning it with hashtag holidays. Another way is by incorporating one of your most popular and profitable menu items—hot, crispy, delicious fries.www.restaurantdive.com