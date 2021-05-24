Stagnant Revenues Could See Seagate Stock Shed Around 15%

Up 5.5x from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $44 per share, we believe Sunrun stock (NASDAQ: RUN) has further upside potential. Sunrun, a provider of residential solar panels and home batteries, has seen its stock rise from $8 to $44 off its March 2020 low, significantly more than the S&P which increased by around 80% from its lows. Further, the stock is up 2x from the level it was at before the pandemic. However, we believe that Sunrun stock could rise more than 30% to its April 2021 high of $60, driven by expectations of continuing demand growth and strong Q1 2021 results. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 645% Change In Sunrun Stock Between 2017 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.