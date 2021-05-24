newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stagnant Revenues Could See Seagate Stock Shed Around 15%

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeagate stock (NASDAQ: STX) is up almost 60% since the beginning of 2021, and at the current price near $96 per share, we believe that Seagate stock has over 15% potential downside. Why is that? Our belief stems from the fact that Seagate stock is up almost 2.5x from the...

www.forbes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock Price#Cloud Storage#Seagate Technology#Growth Stocks#Revenue Growth#Sales Growth#Fy 2018#Download Trefis Data#Down Profitability#Net Margins#Demand Growth#Q3#Operating Income#Fiscal Year#Shed#Stx#Levels#Trefis Price Estimates#External Memory Devices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksForbes

Continued Revenue Growth Could See Sunrun Stock Rise To $60

Up 5.5x from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $44 per share, we believe Sunrun stock (NASDAQ: RUN) has further upside potential. Sunrun, a provider of residential solar panels and home batteries, has seen its stock rise from $8 to $44 off its March 2020 low, significantly more than the S&P which increased by around 80% from its lows. Further, the stock is up 2x from the level it was at before the pandemic. However, we believe that Sunrun stock could rise more than 30% to its April 2021 high of $60, driven by expectations of continuing demand growth and strong Q1 2021 results. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 645% Change In Sunrun Stock Between 2017 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.
Marketswindowscentral.com

Lenovo sees 512% profit growth in FY20 Q4, revenues top $60 billion in historic first

Lenovo's PC business had its best fourth quarter ever in the fiscal year 2020. The company saw 512% profit growth. It topped $60 billion in revenue for the first time. The PC market is alive and well, and if you need any proof of that claim, just check out Lenovo's Q4 FY2020 earnings. As reported by ZDNet, Lenovo pulled in a mountain of money in Q4, topping $60 billion in revenue for the first time. Atop that mountain, past the clouds obscuring its tip, you can squint and see that that lofty figure represents a historic high for the company.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Lenovo Clocks Record Annual Revenue After Strong Q4 Earnings

Lenovo Group Ltd (OTC: LNVGY) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 48% year-on-year to $15.6 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $14.4 billion. Revenue from PC and Smart Devices (PCSD) rose 46% Y/Y to $12.4 billion, Mobile Business Group (MBG) rose 86% Y/Y to $1.54 billion, and Data Center Group (DCG) rose 32% Y/Y to $1.6 billion.
MarketsZDNet

Dell Technologies rides PC sales surge to strong Q1

Dell Technologies reported better-than-expected fiscal first quarter revenue as its PC unit saw strong demand. The company reported earnings of $938 million, or $1.13 a share, on revenue of $24.5 billion, up 12%. Non-GAAP earnings in the quarter were $2.13 a share. Wall Street was expecting first quarter revenue of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This High-Growth Stock Is Still a Great Buy After Gaining 40%

Cybersecurity specialist Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock has been popular on Wall Street this year thanks to a string of solid quarterly results and a bright forecast for the year ahead, and that's unlikely to change. In fact, Fortinet's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2021 indicates that it is switching into a higher gear.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Cisco or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

Even without giving it much thought it's easy to dismiss Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) as a prospective purchase. The networking giant's guidance for the current quarter wasn't as bold as expected, and besides, isn't there a microchip shortage under way? A more broad-based bet like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) seems the safer trade right now.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks With Rising Composite Ratings: AGCO

AGCO (AGCO) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Wednesday, up from 94 the day before. The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. AGCO has now climbed above a proper buy zone after...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pinduoduo Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat, Solid MAU Growth

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 239% year-on-year to $3.4 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.2 billion. Revenues from online marketing services and others rose 157% Y/Y to $2.2 billion, transaction services rose 180% Y/Y to $447.4 million, and merchandise sales were $782.1 million. Average...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

NVIDIA Profit Surges on Record Revenue Growth

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported the results of its fiscal 2022 first quarter (ended May 2, 2021), and the results were remarkable even by historical standards. Revenue of $5.66 billion soared 84% year over year, while its diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to a record $3.03, up 106%. It's worth noting that revenue and non-GAAP EPS grew 13% and 18%, respectively compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Big Tech Tumbles, But These 3 Growth Stocks Are On Sale Now

Rising concerns about higher inflation and interest rates are on investors' minds lately, and many are wondering how this will affect some of the biggest technology stocks going forward. These companies have been huge winners over the years and benefited greatly from a pandemic-fueled boost in 2020, so investors could very well be taking some profits off the table.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Could Be Big Movers This Week

Although earnings season is about finished, three large companies report their earnings this week, which could dictate where the market takes them. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are among the stocks to watch. Investors will be looking for them to continue posting strong sales numbers. All of...
San Mateo, CAInvestor's Business Daily

Snowflake Stock Tumbles As Product Revenue Guidance Edges By Estimates

Snowflake stock fell late Wednesday after the enterprise software maker reported first-quarter revenue that topped estimates, but its July-quarter guidance just edged by Wall Street expectations. San Mateo, Calif.-based Snowflake (SNOW) reported April-quarter results after the close, and said first-quarter revenue jumped 110% to $228.9 million. That represented a slowing...
StocksForbes

Deere Stock Set To Rise After A 5% Drop Over The Last Week

The stock price of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has seen a 5% drop over the last five trading days. Much of this decline came in before the company’s earnings announcement on Friday last week. The company reported its fiscal Q2 results, which were well above the street estimates. Deere’s fiscal Q2 revenue of $11.0 billion (up 34% y-o-y) was much higher than our forecast of $10.2 billion, and the consensus estimate of $10.4 billion. This can be attributed to strong demand for both construction as well as agricultural equipment. Looking at the bottom line, Deere’s EPS of $5.68 was also well above our forecast of $4.25 and $4.52 per consensus estimates. The large bottom-line growth (up 2.7x y-o-y) can be attributed to both revenue growth as well as margin expansion, due to lower operating expenses.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Viasat Stock Gains Despite Q4 Revenue Miss on Strong Backlog Growth

Viasat Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 1% year-on-year to $595.8 million, missing the analyst consensus of $608.1 million. New contract awards rose 7% Y/Y to $593 million, and Sales backlog increased 23% Y/Y to $2.3 billion. Satellite Services revenue rose 8% Y/Y to $230.3 million, aided...
Stockswmleader.com

Workday Stock Slips As Subscription Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

Workday stock fell on Wednesday after the enterprise software maker reported first-quarter earnings that topped estimates while revenue just edged by views. Workday subscription revenue guidance for the July quarter came in slightly above expectations. X. Pleasanton, Calif.-based Workday (WDAY) reported April-quarter earnings after the market close. Workday earnings were...