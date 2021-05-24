Beach Party

Holy smokes! We haven’t all been together to have some fun in what feels like 32 years! Hanging with our listeners and meeting them face to face is truly our favorite. Now that the world is opening back up again we want to have a party at Bernie’s Beach Bar to celebrate. Bernie’s just screams Summer and good vibes! The ocean is right across the street, the drinks are scrumptious, the staff is top notch, we couldn’t think of a better spot! But we’re not just getting back to normal we are getting back to BETTER! Yup, we are determined to make Summer 2021 better than ever! Who’s with us!?