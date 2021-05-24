newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wahoo, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
 3 days ago

Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wahoo, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Protective Clothing#Weather Data#Weather Conditions#Outlook#Ne#Uv#Wahoo Ashland Waverly#Wahoo Folks#Rain#Winds#Mid Afternoon#Breezy Conditions#Today#Sunglasses#Medium#Seek Shade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dodge County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Saunders A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN DODGE AND NORTH CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Nickerson, or 26 miles northwest of Omaha, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fremont, Arlington, Cedar Bluffs, Nickerson, Kennard, Inglewood, Camp Eagle, Camp Cedars and Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Dodge County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Saunders, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Saunders; Washington The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Dodge County in east central Nebraska North central Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cedar Bluffs, or 33 miles west of Omaha, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Fremont, Arlington, Cedar Bluffs, Nickerson, Kennard, Inglewood, Camp Eagle, Camp Cedars and Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Burt County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burt, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Otoe, Sarpy, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this line of storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Burt; Cass; Dodge; Douglas; Lancaster; Otoe; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MILLS...SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY NORTHWESTERN FREMONT...POTTAWATTAMIE...SOUTHERN HARRISON SOUTHEASTERN BURT...LANCASTER...SOUTHEASTERN SEWARD...DOUGLAS SAUNDERS...SARPY...WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN DODGE...OTOE AND CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Blair to 6 miles east of Pleasant Dale. Movement was east at 75 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Fremont, Papillion, La Vista, Blair, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Glenwood, Wahoo, Gretna, Waverly, Missouri Valley, Ashland, Milford, Syracuse and Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 12 and 89. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 43. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 382 and 454.
Antelope County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Pierce; Platte; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne Very High Fire Danger A combination of hot temperatures, strong gusty southwest winds, and relative humidity values ranging from 20 to 25 percent will result in very high fire danger on Saturday. Surface winds are forecast to be from the southwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. It is recommended to avoid burning activities and to be cautious with activities that may result in wild fires.