Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Effective: 2021-05-02 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this line of storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Burt; Cass; Dodge; Douglas; Lancaster; Otoe; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MILLS...SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY NORTHWESTERN FREMONT...POTTAWATTAMIE...SOUTHERN HARRISON SOUTHEASTERN BURT...LANCASTER...SOUTHEASTERN SEWARD...DOUGLAS SAUNDERS...SARPY...WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN DODGE...OTOE AND CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Blair to 6 miles east of Pleasant Dale. Movement was east at 75 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Fremont, Papillion, La Vista, Blair, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Glenwood, Wahoo, Gretna, Waverly, Missouri Valley, Ashland, Milford, Syracuse and Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 12 and 89. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 43. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 382 and 454.