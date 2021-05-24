Imogen Clark Saves the Animals in New Animated Video for "Bastards"
The Australian musician is ready to take on the world in the music video for “Bastards.”. Melodic and catchy, “Bastards” is an instant anthem for the times. It’s empowering while also being true blue rock ‘n’ roll. In other words, it’s the perfect track to jam out to while also fighting against injustices. Clark turns into a real-life superhero fighting for animal rights, with her actual dog also animated right by her side. The song is already powerful, but adding this visual accompaniment evokes plenty of extra emotion.www.btrtoday.com