Education achievers
SHREWSBURY residents Marissa Irwin, Anthony Laramee, Mariana Nashef, Aditya Nathan, Neil Mahatme, Mikayla Sheehan, Grace Smiley, Maria Wilson and Dillon Zona; MARLBOROUGH residents James Cappello, Olivia Sawicki, Zachary Swist and Jillian Bates; NORTHBOROUGH residents Kathryn Kearney and Jacob Kelleher; SOUTHBOROUGH residents Evan Kessinger and Lindsey Stevenson; HUDSON residents Heather O'Toole, Alicia Sagastume and Emily Ramos; SUDBURY resident Louise Chadwick; and HOPKINTON resident Will Ciesinski recently graduated from ASSUMPTION UNIVERSITY in Worcester.www.metrowestdailynews.com