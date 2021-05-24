newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Education achievers

MetroWest Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREWSBURY residents Marissa Irwin, Anthony Laramee, Mariana Nashef, Aditya Nathan, Neil Mahatme, Mikayla Sheehan, Grace Smiley, Maria Wilson and Dillon Zona; MARLBOROUGH residents James Cappello, Olivia Sawicki, Zachary Swist and Jillian Bates; NORTHBOROUGH residents Kathryn Kearney and Jacob Kelleher; SOUTHBOROUGH residents Evan Kessinger and Lindsey Stevenson; HUDSON residents Heather O'Toole, Alicia Sagastume and Emily Ramos; SUDBURY resident Louise Chadwick; and HOPKINTON resident Will Ciesinski recently graduated from ASSUMPTION UNIVERSITY in Worcester.

www.metrowestdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Worcester, MA
Education
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Worcester, MA
State
Connecticut State
City
Hopkinton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Alabama State
City
Ashland, MA
City
Sudbury, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Wayland, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellesley College#Smith College#Graduate Students#High School Students#College Students#International Students#Undergraduate Students#Northborough#Assumption University#Assumption University#French#Augustine Scholarships#Bob Jones University#Bob Jones University#Weston#Weston High School#Dickinson College Natick#Dickinson College#Endicott College Hudson#Endicott College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Texas StateLowell Sun

Acton resident, 2 other WPI students lend a hand to Texas woman

WORCESTER — Nearly two years after suffering devastating injuries in a car crash outside of Houston, a Texas college student has rebuilt her life, due in part to three Worcester Polytechnic Institute undergraduates and a professor who are developing a partial hand prosthetic to allow her to regain functionality. Brian...
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Former St. Peter-Marian High School in Worcester would become retirement community under plan

A nonprofit senior housing agency has plans to build a retirement community at a now-closed Catholic school in Worcester. Goddard/Homestead, which operates independent living facilities and a rest home in the area, is seeking a special permit to operate a continuing care retirement community at the campus of St. Peter-Marian High School, The Telegram & Gazette reported Friday.
Massachusetts Statewesternmassnews.com

Mass. high school students return to the classroom for in-person learning

(WGGB/WSHM) -- High schoolers across the Bay State returned to the classroom Monday for the first time since 2020. “I was actually very excited to come here because obviously, I had some teachers that have had some friendships with…you know, I came back, they saw me, and we talked for a little, caught up on some things,” said Jerbin Garcia Diaz, a junior at Springfield Central High School.
Grafton, MAthegraftonnews.com

Filming of winter scenes for Showtime's 'Dexter' moves from Worcester to Grafton

GRAFTON — Winter is coming — again — thanks to the filming of “Dexter,” this time in Grafton. Looking like a picture print by Currier and Ives, the yard at 3 Chestnut St. was covered in a fresh bed of (fake) snow on Sunday, in preparation for a “slay” ride Monday with everybody’s favorite fictional serial killer, Dexter.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Grafton, MABoston Globe

Why is there snow in Grafton? Ask the ‘Dexter’ film crew

Gorgeous weather settled over Massachusetts Sunday with highs soaring into the 70s, but one bucolic corner of Grafton looked as if a blizzard had just blown through. The faux snow came courtesy of “Dexter,” the Showtime series that’s been shooting all over Central Massachusetts since January. After filming in Worcester last week, cameras have moved outside the city, setting up in Grafton and transforming a sliver of it, on Chestnut Street, into a wintry scene, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Grafton, MAtelegram.com

Monday's local games

Assabet at Blackstone Valley Tech, 3:30 p.m. Ayer-Shirley at Bromfield, 3:30 p.m. Bartlett at Grafton, 3:30 p.m. Bay Path at AMSA, 3:30 p.m. Burncoat at South, 3:30 p.m. Leicester at Northbridge, 3:30 p.m. Murdock at Narragansett, 3:30 p.m. Nipmuc at Douglas, 3:30 p.m. North at Doherty, 3:30 p.m. North Middlesex...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Worcester, MANew Haven Register

Nonprofit seeks to build senior community at closed school

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A nonprofit senior housing agency has plans to build a retirement community at a now-closed Catholic school in Worcester. Goddard/Homestead, which operates independent living facilities and a rest home in the area, is seeking a special permit to operate a continuing care retirement community at the campus of St. Peter-Marian High School, The Telegram & Gazette reported Friday.
Worcester, MABangor Daily News

St. Germain graduates from Assumption University

WORCESTER, Massachuetts — Olivia St. Germain of Bangor was one of nearly 400 graduates to receive a bachelor’s degree during Assumption University’s 104th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 9, at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester. Pulitzer Prize-winning and nationally syndicated Washington Post columnist George F. Will, Ph.D., delivered what...