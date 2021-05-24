newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inogen : Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Elizabeth Mora (Form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Inogen Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Elizabeth Mora. Goleta, California, May 24, 2021 -Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that Elizabeth (Beth) Mora has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective May 24, 2021. In addition, Ms. Mora was appointed as a member of the Board's Audit Committee. She will serve as a Class I director, with a term expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2024. Ms. Mora fills the vacancy on the Board and the Board's Audit Committee created by the resignation of R. Scott Greer, who resigned effective May 24, 2021. Mr. Greer had served as a member of Inogen's Board since 2015. In connection with this transition, Mr. Loren McFarland, an existing member of the Audit Committee, was appointed as Chairperson of the Board's Audit Committee and Ms. Mora was appointed as a member of the Board's Audit Committee, in each case effective May 24, 2021.

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Company President#Executive Vice President#Senior Vice President#Ceo#Executive President#Ingn#Inogen S Board#The Audit Committee#Finance#Harvard University#Research Administration#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Catc#Mks Instruments#Mksi#Everest Consolidator Llc#Mba#Simmons College#Pflag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Businesssavoynetwork.com

LCI Industries Appoints Tracy Graham to Chairman of the Board of Directors

LCI Industries, which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. (“Lippert”), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, announced the appointment of Tracy Graham to Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Graham has served on the Board since 2016, including most recently as the Chairman of the Compensation Committee.
BusinessBusiness Insider

ChargePoint Appoints Technology and Revenue Leader Susan Heystee to Board of Directors

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle ("EV”) charging network, today announced the appointment of Susan Heystee to its Board of Directors. Heystee will be replacing Neil Suslak, who is resigning from ChargePoint’s Board. Heystee brings more than 30 years of software and technology experience to the ChargePoint Board. Heystee is currently serving as a strategic advisor and director of Ouster, Inc., a leading global lidar technology company.
BusinessStamford Advocate

HealthJoy Appoints Nathan Barbour as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. HealthJoy has appointed Nathan Barbour as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Barbour will lead all financial operations at HealthJoy; a Series C digital healthtech startup focused on guiding members to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Before joining HealthJoy, Barbour was the CFO at Advantia Health, an...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Anavex Life Sciences Announces Appointment Of Ms Jiong Ma, PhD To Board Of Directors

Strengthening Board of Directors with Expertise in Innovative Product Launches. NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the appointment of Ms. Jiong Ma, PhD to its Board of Directors. Ms. Ma is Senior Board executive with over 25 years of experience in investing, building, scaling of companies with focus on innovative product launches in digital health, technology and the new energy transition. Dr. Jiong Ma serves and served as a Board Director of LinkinVax, Aledia, Voxel8, Lo3 Energy, mc10, acquired by Medidata, Storiant, Fulham, Convey Computer, acquired by Micron Technology, Powervation, acquired by RHOM Semiconductor, Laser Light Engine and Carbonite, Inc., which went public via IPO in 2011 and was subsequently acquired by OpenText in 2019 for approximately $1.45 billion.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Solar Integrated Roofing Appoints Respected Technology Leader Muthla AlSayer to Board of Directors

Appointment of Second Independent Director Meets Corporate Governance Requirement for OTCQB Uplisting. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has appointed respected technology leader Muthla AlSayer to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Medical & BiotechHouston Chronicle

Slone Partners Places Siddhartha Kadia on Board of Directors at IsoPlexis

New board member brings more than 20 years of experience in technology, life science, and healthcare industries. Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Siddhartha Kadia on the Board of Directors at IsoPlexis, a biotechnology company specializing in functional single-cell proteomics.
Economyinvestorideas.com

Solar / EV Stock News: Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Appoints Respected Technology Leader Muthla AlSayer to Board of Directors

AlSayer is a technology expert with over 20 years of experience guiding business strategy and creating purpose-built technology solutions. She was CEO & Co-Founder of omniX labs, where she brought experience and understanding of connecting the physical space in a digital world. Prior to omniX labs she was CEO of TagStone, an IoT technology systems integration company, and a management consultant at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund.
Businessinvisionmag.com

EssilorLuxottica Presents Its New Board of Directors

(PRESS RELEASE) CHARENTON-LE-PONT, FRANCE — During EssilorLuxottica’s Annual General Meeting that took place, shareholders approved all the names of the proposed directors who now sit on the new Board of Directors of the Company, including: Mr. Leonardo Del Vecchio, Mr.Francesco Milleri, Mr. Paul du Saillant, Mr. Romolo Bardin, Mr. Jean-Luc Biamonti, Ms. MarieChristine Coisne-Roquette, Ms. Juliette Favre, Mr. José Gonzalo, Ms. Swati Piramal, Ms. Cristina Scocchia, Ms. Nathalie von Siemens and Mr. Andrea Zappia.
Beloit, WIdallassun.com

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. Elects Directors and Announces Director Retirements

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reports that it has elected two incumbent directors and one new director at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 19, 2021. The three directors elected to three-year terms include David K. Adkins, Todd M. Buehl, and the new incoming director, Bruce E. Ware, Vice President of DaVita Inc. DaVita is a Fortune 500 Company with over $11.0 billion in revenues focused on healthcare services in the kidney care space. Mr. Ware holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Master's degree in Public Affairs from the LBJ School at the University of Texas at Austin. He earned a BBA in Banking and Finance from the University of Mississippi. 'We are fortunate that Bruce is joining our Board,' said Todd James, Chairman and CEO. 'He brings a strong capital markets background, including the development of DaVita's joint venture financing program, where he has fostered a ten-year relationship with Blackhawk,' added James.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Inogen (INGN) Adds Elizabeth Mora to Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that Elizabeth (Beth) Mora has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective May 24, 2021. In addition, Ms. Mora was appointed as a member of the Board's Audit Committee. She will serve as a Class I director, with a term expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2024. Ms. Mora fills the vacancy on the Board and the Board's Audit Committee created by the resignation of R. Scott Greer, who resigned effective May 24, 2021. Mr. Greer had served as a member of Inogen's Board since 2015. In connection with this transition, Mr. Loren McFarland, an existing member of the Audit Committee, was appointed as Chairperson of the Board's Audit Committee and Ms. Mora was appointed as a member of the Board's Audit Committee, in each case effective May 24, 2021.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

United Airlines (UAL) Names Edward 'Ted' Philip as Non-Executive Chairman of Its Board of Directors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) today announced that Edward "Ted" Philip will assume the role of non-executive chairman of the board of directors. Philip has served as a United board member since 2016, and as lead director since May 2020. Philip brings nearly three decades of corporate leadership across several industries.
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

DHS Announces Momentum Led by Doubling Top-Line Growth: Announced Chairman Rakesh Sarna and Executive Vice Chairman Fernando Aguirre at Stockholders Meeting

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA - Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - DHS, the essential private equity investment platform, today announced tremendous company growth led by doubling its year-over-year top-line performance. In 2020 DHS doubled its customer base, expanded its suite of patented technology, doubled employee count, and opened a new office in Frankfurt. This continued company momentum speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for the SEO and content marketing technology delivered by DHS. The company also announced the appointment of Tim Amber as its chief financial officer. Tim Amber brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience from companies including Salesforce.com and TAvangate.
Businesstctmagazine.com

Titomic appoints Herbert Koeck as CEO

Titomic has announced the appointment of Herbert Koeck as its new Chief Executive Officer effective as of July 1, 2021. Koeck, who for the last five years has been a member of 3D Systems’ executive management team, will succeed Titomic’s interim CEO Norbert Schulze as he takes up a different role at the company.
Wakefield, MAhomenewshere.com

Curaleaf Announces June Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Curaleaf executive management will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during June 2021:. Craig-Hallum's 18th...
Businessfinextra.com

AccessFintech appoints Chris Bujakowski as CFO

AccessFintech, the leading fintech company evolving the financial operating model through data and workflow collaboration, announces the appointment of Chris Bujakowski as Chief Financial Officer. The hire supports the growth AccessFintech is experiencing, as adoption of the Synergy Network’s collaboration solution continues to accelerate amongst global financial institutions. Synergy extends...
Businessworkcompcentral.com

Nicole Rathsam Joins ICW Group as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

ICW Group Insurance Cos., a leading group of property and casualty carriers, named Nicole Rathsam senior vice president and chief financial officer in charge of driving the company’s financial strategy to support long-term growth targets for its workers’ compensation, assumed reinsurance and catastrophe lines of business. Rathsam brings more than...
Businessbirminghamnews.net

IMC International Mining Corp. Appoints Two Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTCQB:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) ('IMC' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Jason Nickel and Mr. David McAdam as Directors of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Nickel is an experienced mining engineer, investor and...
Businessprweek.com

MDC Partners shareholder opposes looming merger with Stagwell

NEW YORK: One of MDC Partners' biggest shareholders is against the company's proposed merger with Stagwell Media, citing terms that favor Stagwell investors unfairly. In a letter to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, the committee convened to evaluate the merger proposal, Indaba Capital Management said the proposed deal is "conflict riddled and poorly structured," adding that it undervalues MDC.