A chill Fed, cool inflation, and a long list of reasons not to worry (so far)

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - With inflation fears buzzing in markets and political circles, Federal Reserve officials have laid out long, itemized lists for why they feel a recent jump in the price of many goods won't spiral into a larger problem. There is some simple math involved. But mostly...

