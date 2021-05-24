newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Thai c.bank says key rate to stay low for 1-2 yrs

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

BANGKOK, May 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's benchmark interest rate may stay at a record low of 0.5% for one or two years until the economy has seen a clear recovery, a central bank official said on Monday, as the country deals with a third wave of COVID-19 infections. Inflation may...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation Rates#Economic Outlook#Base Rate#Interest Rates#Reuters#The Bank Of Thailand#Bot#Benchmark Interest Rate#Gdp Ratio#Cutting Rates#Central Bank#Bangkok#Mpc Member#Liquidity#Stagflation#Rate Committee Member#Finance Ministry Official#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Asia
Country
Thailand
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks strong, can weather economic uncertainty- c.bank

BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banking system remained resilient with high capital buffers and liquidity to cushion economic uncertainty, the central bank said on Monday, as the country deals with a third wave of coronavirus infections. The outbreak, Thailand’s biggest so far, has hit consumption and tourism, prompting a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia c.bank holds policy rate at record low, as expected

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark policy rate at a record low on Tuesday, seeking to maintain support for Southeast Asia’s biggest economy while ensuring stability in financial markets amid the risk of outflows. Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50%,...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Thai king approves US$16 billion borrowing bill for Covid-19 response

BANGKOK (May 25): Thailand's king has approved a bill to allow borrowing of up to 500 billion baht (US$16 billion) to support the country's response to Covid-19, the Royal Gazette said on Tuesday, as authorities struggle with a third wave of infections. The Southeast Asian country's latest, more severe coronavirus...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian shares rise after c.bank holds rates, rupiah firms

* BI maintains rates at record low * Taiwan stocks close at two-week high * Singapore's GDP grows 1.3% year-on-year, shares rise By Harish Sridharan May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares inched higher on Tuesday, after the central bank left rates unchanged as expected, while the rupiah and other emerging Asian currencies also firmed on a weaker U.S. dollar. Overnight gains on Wall Street helped lift Asian shares, while the dollar held near a four-month low after Federal Reserve officials allayed fears about monetary policy tightening. Indonesian shares gained as much as 1.5% earlier in the session, but lost some ground before Bank Indonesia (BI) decided it would keep rates unchanged at 3.5%. The rupiah, favoured by foreign investors looking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding bonds, gained 0.2%. The currency has come under renewed pressure this year amid capital outflows, and is down around 2% so far in 2021. BI said it sought to maintain support for Southeast Asia's biggest economy, ensuring stability in financial markets amid the risk of outflows. "It's very much in line with expectations," said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities. "In our view, one of the key reasons they held rates was not to provoke any adverse reaction in the rupiah. The reality is that there is no urgency to easy policy at the moment," he said. Elsewhere, equities in Taiwan closed 1.6% higher at a two-week high. In Singapore, stocks gained 0.6% as the city-state's economy expanded more than first thought, but struck a cautious note about recovery due to uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Hotel Fitra International Tbk PT, up 32.33% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.6 basis points at 6.446% ** Min Aik Technology Co Ltd and Ampacs Corp top gainers on the Taiwan SE Weighted Index Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0813 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.04 -5.09 <.N2 0.67 4.04 25> China.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bank Indonesia joins global c.bank push for digital currencies

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is planning to launch a digital rupiah currency and is assessing which platform it will use, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday, as the country sees a digital transaction boom during the pandemic. Countries around the world are looking at developing central...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Indonesia: BI left rates unchanged in May

Economist at UOB Group Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy review the latest BI event. “Bank Indonesia (BI) left its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50% at its May 2021 monetary policy meeting (MPC). Consequently, BI maintained the Deposit Facility rate at 2.75%, as well as the Lending Facility rate at 4.25%. BI stated that the decision is consistent with the forecast for inflation to remain low, as well as efforts to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability and accelerate economic recovery.”
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bank Indonesia on Track to Release Digital Rupiah

Bank Indonesia is in the pre-launch stages of releasing a digital rupiah currency and is vetting platforms to see which will suit their needs the best. As the world sees an increase in digital transactions during the covid-19 pandemic, many countries are beginning to look closer at launching central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Businessinvesting.com

Japan's jobless rate rises, prices fall as pandemic pain persists

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. Separate data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo fell in May, reinforcing expectations inflation will remain well below...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar falls on expectations U.S. rates will stay low for longer

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar plumbed a six-year trough against the Canadian dollar and teetered near multi-month lows versus European currencies amid renewed expectations that the United States will not hike interest rates anytime soon. Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday reiterated his view that he does not...
EconomyFXStreet.com

BOJ's Suzuki: Economy recovering, slowly though

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Hitoshi Suzuki made comments on the economic outlook amid vaccine rollout in the country. “Level of economic activity will stay low for the time being. “. “There is uncertainty on the pace of the vaccine rollout, could weigh on activity in the economy.”
BusinessUS News and World Report

Revival of Private Demand Key for Indian Economic Recovery, Says RBI

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's economy has not moderated as much as it did during the first wave of the coronavirus, but uncertainties may act as a short-term deterrent and private demand will be key to revival, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. In its annual report, the central bank...
Business101 WIXX

COVID-19 toll on Indian economy deepens, jobs crisis to worsen: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s economic outlook has weakened again, albeit slightly, with worst-case scenario forecasts suggesting the toll from the coronavirus pandemic could be much deeper, stoking fears the job crisis may worsen over the coming year, a Reuters poll found. Renewed restrictions to curb the current coronavirus wave have...
Businessinvesting.com

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on hopes of rates staying low, firm yields cap gains

* U.S. consumer prices post largest gain since 2009. * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climb to over 1-month high (Updates prices) May 13 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Thursday on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates anytime soon, although a surge in U.S. Treasury yields following a sharp rise in April consumer prices capped gains.
Marketswincountry.com

BoE’s Tenreyro sees global interest rates staying low

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Tuesday that she expected global financial conditions would continue to support growth, and that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not need to raise interest rates sharply. “I expect financial conditions to remain quite accommodative for a few years. The...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar slides to 2-1/2 month low as Fed rate hike fears subside

The dollar dipped on Tuesday for the fourth straight session, reaching its lowest level against a basket of currencies since late February on waning fears that inflation spikes could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than anticipated. U.S. Treasury yields stalled as investors grew more confident that...
Worldblockchain.news

Bank Indonesia Plans to Launch its Central Bank Digital Currency

According to a Reuters report on Tuesday, the Bank Indonesia (BI) is planning to launch its central state digital currency plan-the digital rupiah currency and is evaluating which platform to use in response to the increasingly prosperous cryptocurrency market. Many central banks are now considering developing central bank digital currency...