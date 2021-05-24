newsbreak-logo
Brits warned not to go to Spain for a holiday

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritons have been urged not to travel to Spain after Madrid opened the doors to tourists from the UK. But the country remains on the Government’s “amber list”, meaning people returning will need to take a series of Covid-19 tests and self-isolate at home. Business minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky...

