newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Job-inflation tradeoff, exiled from Fed policy, could mean a hot summer

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Tension between sticky job markets and rising prices could pose a growing problem for U.S. Federal Reserve officials who have staked an aggressive monetary policy on the belief they can avoid a conflict between returning U.S. employment to pre-pandemic levels and keeping inflation under control.

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Rates#Fed Raises Rates#Us Inflation#Fed Officials#U S Interest Rates#Reuters#U S Federal Reserve#Oxford Economics#Cornerstone Macro#Republican#University Of Maryland#St Louis Fed#Homebase#The Bar For The Fed#Weak Inflation#Inflation Expectations#Monetary Policy#Slow Job Growth#Sticky Job Markets#Price Hikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Businesskdal610.com

Fed’s Kaplan: U.S. labor market tighter than it appears

(Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday appeared to add a new pillar to the case he is building for reducing the U.S. central bank’s support for the economy, saying that the labor market is already tighter than many appreciate. The factors crimping labor market supply...
Congress & Courtsdtnpf.com

Fed Says Taper Talk Coming

Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. Senate Agriculture Committee Republicans Want USDA Analysis On Tax Plan. Republican members of the Senate Agriculture Committee are calling on USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarifies how the Biden administration's proposed tax increases will affect farm estates.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Central banks turn hawkish. Will the Fed trail behind?

After weeks of tier one economic reports from all corners of the world, the lack of market moving data outside of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s rate decision meant the possibility of quiet consolidative trade. However that was the complete opposite of what we saw this week as the central banks of New Zealand and the U.K. dropped hints of tightening.
Businessinvezz.com

Silver price declines after Fed officials’ hawkish tone

Silver price is trading lower by 0.12% at 27.64 as US dollar strengthens. Fed’s Randal Quarles and Richard Clarida, have hinted at probable start of taper talks in upcoming meetings. Rising Treasury yields have further exerted pressure on silver price. Silver price is trading lower as the US dollar and...
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Cautious ahead of US Inflation Data

A sense of caution enveloped financial markets on Thursday as investors awaited US data expected to offer more clues on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy. European markets are mixed while US futures are slightly lower amid cautious trade. It is shaping up to be another week...
Businessinvesting.com

Back Below $1,900, Gold Drifts Awaiting Fed’s Inflation Reading

Investing.com - With its latest $1,900 adventure lasting about 24 hours in all, gold returned Thursday to the directionless waddling that has become its second nature since the start of the year. Unless the May reading of the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure index, scheduled for Friday, springs a surprise, it...
Businessseeitmarket.com

Got Bonds? Federal Reserve Taper Is Coming

The solid economic recovery and easing of COVID restrictions lead me to believe a tapering of QE may not be far off. Further supporting my opinion, inflation has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and employment is improving rapidly. On top of that are whispers from within the Federal Reserve (also...
Businessmymixfm.com

Fed’s Quarles signals open to talks on bond program

(Reuters) -A top Federal Reserve official signaled Wednesday he was ready to open talks on reducing some of the U.S. central bank’s emergency support for the economy, even if only to clarify the Fed’s plans for doing so as the economy roars ahead and prices rise. “I don’t want to...
BusinessForexTV.com

Yen Falls On Fed Inflation Comments

The Japanese yen slipped against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as sentiment improved following further assurances from Fed officials that a spike in inflation is largely due to transitory factors. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that the recent increase in inflation did not seem to...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Are Flat as Fed Calms Inflation Concerns

U.S. Treasury yields are flat on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve officials restated their dovish views on easy monetary policy and inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked 1.3 basis points higher to 1.577% by 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond were flat at 2.26%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, Near Multimonth Low, as Fed Reiterates Dovish Policy

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Wednesday morning in Asia, near its lowest level since early January 2021, as U.S. Federal Reserve officials reiterated that any inflation will be transitory and the Fed will maintain its current dovish monetary policy. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar languishes on Fed outlook, NZ rate hike prospects lift kiwi

* Fed officials reiterate view for transient inflation spike * Euro above key $1.2250 level as region's recovery quickens * Yuan pushes to fresh three-year high beyond 6.40 boundary * NZ dollar jumps as central bank hints at 2022 rate hike By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar wallowed near a five-month trough against major peers on Wednesday as Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue kept yields low, while surprisingly hawkish New Zealand central bank comments pushed the kiwi higher. The euro traded just north of the key $1.2250 level -- holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high as $1.2266 for the first time since Jan. 8 -- as Europe's pandemic recovery gathers pace. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six rivals, languished at 89.617 in Asia, after pushing as low as 89.533 on Tuesday. The Chinese yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar in onshore trading for the first time since June 2018, while its offshore counterpart pushed to a fresh three-year high at 6.3858. New Zealand's currency jumped after the central bank hinted at a potential interest rate hike by September next year in its monetary policy statement. The kiwi last traded 1.1% higher at $0.73072. "There are now several central banks that appear to be closer to a tightening cycle than the Federal Reserve, and markets are sensing that," said Imre Speizer, Westpac's head of New Zealand strategy. He identified the currencies of New Zealand, Canada and Norway as driven by aggressive central bank expectations. Following the RBNZ's "hawkish surprise," Speizer said he may revise up his forecast for the kiwi to finish the year at $0.76. That contrasts with a host of Fed officials who overnight echoed the sentiments of Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in inflation will be transient and ultra-easy policy continues to be warranted. "I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my full support of our accommodative stance," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a speech on Tuesday. "Right now, policy is in a very good place," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC the same day. "We need to be patient." A potential test of that conviction comes Friday, with new readings on U.S. core consumer prices and a survey of purchasing managers. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hovered at 1.5740%, not far from the 1.5540% mark reached overnight for the first time since May 7's payrolls shock. The yen, which is also sensitive to declines in yields, hovered around the middle of its approximately 108.4-109.7 per dollar trading range this month, last changing hands at 108.795. The dollar has declined over the past two months on the belief that low U.S. rates will drive cash abroad to capture gains now that other economies are beginning to recover more quickly from the pandemic. "Confidence in the outlook for the recovery in the Eurozone has been increasing," Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report. "This is underpinning market speculation that the topic of tapering with respect to the pace of asset purchases will be on the table at the forthcoming June 10 ECB meeting." The onshore yuan strengthened as far as 6.3943 per dollar on Wednesday, piercing the psychological 6.40 boundary for the first time since mid-2018. A day earlier, it had held that level amid buying by China's major state-owned banks in a move viewed as an effort to cool the rally, sources said. "Amid conflicting reports from Chinese officials in recent days about their attitude to the currency, our read here is that 6.40 is not a hard line in the sand, and that in the context of further downward pressure on the USD more generally, it will be ‘allowed’ to trade lower," National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill wrote in a report, reiterating a forecast for 6.35 yuan per dollar by end-June. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 411 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2257 $1.2252 +0.04% +0.32% +1.2261 +1.2242 Dollar/Yen 108.7920 108.7350 +0.07% +5.35% +108.8150 +108.7350 Euro/Yen.
Businessmvariety.com

Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) —Federal Reserve policymakers have begun to acknowledge they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support for the U.S. economy, even as they say it is still needed to bolster the recovery and employment. "We are talking about talking about tapering," San Francisco...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Fed Officials Maintain Dovish Tilt

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trade Wednesday, trading near its lowest levels since early January as Treasury yields weakened with Federal Reserve officials continuing to present a dovish view. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Top Fed official downplays inflation, warns against acting early

The current spike in inflation is unlikely to pose a persistent threat to the US economy, and prematurely heeding calls to act could derail the recovery from the Covid-19 downturn, a top Federal Reserve official said Wednesday. Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles also said he is optimistic about the country's growth prospects and economic outlook thanks to a stockpile of consumer savings that will boost spending. But policymakers will "remain patient" before tapping the breaks on stimulative policies, to ensure jobs recover and return to what the central bank considers full employment, Quarles said in a speech to The Brookings Institution. The Fed has pledged to keep the benchmark lending rate at zero and continue its massive bond buying program until unemployment comes down from the current 6.1 percent and inflation is on track to stay above 2.0 percent.
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Officials Calm Inflation Fears Down, RBNZ Decides on Policy

Wall Street indices gained yesterday, with the positive appetite rolling into the Asian session today, as some Fed officials maintained the view that the surge in inflation is likely to prove to be temporary and that it’s not the time for discussing policy normalization yet. During the Asian session Wednesday, NZD-traders may pay extra attention to the RBNZ policy decision, where we expect policymakers to sound somewhat more optimistic than previously.