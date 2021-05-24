newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

U.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside - Reuters poll

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S. house prices will continue to race ahead this year, at nearly twice the pace predicted just three months ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who said risks to that already upbeat outlook were skewed to the upside. A strong recovery so far from the...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Price Index#Home Prices#U S Prices#Market Prices#Market Rates#Consumer Price Inflation#Growth Rates#Bengaluru#Ecilt#Bbva#Bmo Capital Markets#S P#Price Growth#U S House Prices#Reuters Poll#Price Rises#Chief U S Economist#Consumer Inflation#Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
BusinessDetroit News

Mortgage rates fall as home prices rise, consumer confidence slips

After last week’s slight increase, mortgage rates retreated, weighed down by waning consumer confidence and rising housing prices. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average declined to 2.95% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3% a week ago and 3.15% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has hovered below 3% for five of the past six weeks.
Businessinvesting.com

Japan's jobless rate rises, prices fall as pandemic pain persists

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. Separate data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo fell in May, reinforcing expectations inflation will remain well below...
Businesscapitalspectator.com

Treasury Market’s Reflation Pricing Is On Hold, For Now

After rebounding sharply from pandemic lows, the 10-year Treasury yield is nearly back to levels that prevailed before Covid-19 began to roil the global economy in early 2020. But the 10-year rate has been in a holding pattern for the past two months, raising questions about what happens next. Markets...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as risk appetite recovers ahead of 7-year note auction

(Refiles to add dropped words, fix tense in headline) * U.S. 5-year auction shows strong results * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * NY Fed's reverse repo volume hits $450 bln, 3rd largest ever * Focus on Thursday's U.S. 7-year note auction By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday in choppy trading, with those on the long end rising from three-week lows, amid a recovery in risk appetite with gains in stocks as well as profit-taking from recent spikes in bond prices. The fall in Treasury prices came despite a strong U.S. 5-year note auction, which came on the heels of an equally robust 2-year note sale on Tuesday. "It appears the market got a little too rich, especially ahead of key inflation data due out Friday," Action Economics said in its blog right after the auction. The market is expecting the core PCE index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, to rise 0.6% in April from a 0.4% increase in March. Bond investors in recent sessions seemed to be less concerned about inflation, analysts said, as they bought the long end of the curve that pushed their yields lower. The Federal Reserve reiterated its view, through officials that spoke this week, that current inflation pressures are temporary. Wednesday's strong auction of 5-year notes failed however to entice the market to continue pushing bond prices higher. This offering was awarded at 0.788%, lower than the expected 0.794% yield at the bid deadline. Bids at $151.8 billion were a record high, Action Economics said, for a 2.49 bid-to-cover ratio, better than both the 2.31 last month and the 2.40 average. Treasuries did not initially react after the auction, but their yields subsequently rose and some said this could be in preparation for Thursday's sale of $62 billion in 7-year debt. "Without any compelling stories, there's not a lot of room to maneuver," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "So if dealers have to sell their positions because they have to take on 7s tomorrow, then you're going to pressure the market a little bit." In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.577% from 1.564% late on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year yields, meanwhile, were up at 2.262% from Tuesday's 2.26%. Post-auction, the U.S. 5-year yield climbed to 0.782% , from 0.774% on Tuesday. In a sign that bond investors are less nervous about inflation, the U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, fell to 2.430% on Wednesday from Tuesday's 2.449%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. In the overnight repo market, the rate was steady at 0.02% , after falling to -0.01% earlier this week amid a glut of cash in the financial system. The Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase facility showed volume of $450.2 billion on Wednesday, representing overnight loans by financial institutions to the Fed at a 0% interest. Wednesday's reverse repo operations were the third largest since the facility was launched in 2013. May 26 Wednesday 2:56PM New York / 1856 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 -0.005 Two-year note 99-245/256 0.1466 -0.005 Three-year note 99-216/256 0.3029 -0.003 Five-year note 99-216/256 0.7824 0.008 Seven-year note 100-28/256 1.2334 0.011 10-year note 100-116/256 1.5757 0.012 20-year bond 101-76/256 2.1695 0.005 30-year bond 102-124/256 2.2604 0.000 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Mark Heinrich)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Remains Rangebound

The pound briefly touched 1.42 against the dollar yesterday morning before retreating. The first – and only – economic data release from the UK economy this week hit the headlines on Tuesday when the level of Government borrowing in April was revealed. Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that public sector borrowing hit £31.7 billion last month – down £15.6 billion on the same period 12 months ago when UK national accounts first felt the full blow from the pandemic – as the easing of lockdown restrictions began to regenerate the economy. This represented the first annual decline since the start of the pandemic, although current levels of borrowing remain extortionate by normal standards.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

U.S. new-home sales fall by more than forecast as prices surge

Sales of new U.S. homes declined in April by more than forecast as higher prices limited demand, while construction backlogs continued to build. Purchases of new single-family homes fell 5.9% to a 863,000 annualized pace following a downwardly revised 917,000 in March, government data showed Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 950,000 rate.
Stockskfgo.com

World stocks to rise modestly, correction unlikely – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – World stocks will continue to rise this year on robust economic and earnings recoveries but any quickening of inflation would temper that enthusiasm, according to Reuters polls of analysts, a majority of whom said a near-term correction was unlikely. Around this time last year, global equity markets...
BusinessInternational Business Times

US Consumer Confidence Holds Steady In May: Report

American consumers were very upbeat about the current economic situation this month but more uncertain about the near-term outlook, according to a survey released on Tuesday. With that mixed sentiment, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index held steady in May at 117.2 from 117.5 in April -- a figure revised sharply lower but still the highest since March 2020, when the pandemic shuttered the US economy.
BusinessWNCY

U.S. consumer confidence holds steady; housing showing strain as prices surge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer confidence hovered at a 14-month high in May as optimism about job prospects tempered concerns about rising inflation and diminishing government financial support. Though the survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday suggested the pace of economic growth remained robust in the second quarter, the...
Dallas, TXStreetInsider.com

Fed's Barkin: not yet seeing excess leverage in housing market

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin on Tuesday said surging home prices are being driven by a jump in demand and constrained supply but not by excess leverage, reducing the potential risk to the broad financial system should prices fall. "I don't look at plummeting house...
Real Estatemorningstar.com

U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated in March — Update

Home-price growth climbed in March to the highest level in more than 15 years, as strong demand continued to outweigh the housing supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 13.2% in the year that ended in March, up from an 12% annual rate the prior month. March marked the highest annual rate of price growth since December 2005.
Real Estatemorningstar.com

U.S. Home-Price Growth Surges as Demand Overwhelms Supply — 2nd Update

Prices for new and previously owned U.S. homes are surging, as strong demand continues to overwhelm the housing supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 13.2% in the year that ended in March, up from a 12% annual rate the prior month. March marked the highest annual rate of price growth since December 2005.
Businesskitco.com

Gold near multi-month highs on weaker dollar

(Adds details, comment and updates prices) * Potentially higher Chinese demand may support gold- analyst. May 25 (Reuters) - Gold steadied near its highest level in more than four months on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar but with gains capped after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials calmed fears about inflation.
Real EstateInternational Business Times

US New Home Sales Fell In April As Housing Market Cools

Sales of new homes fell more than expected in the United States last month, the government said on Tuesday, the latest sign the housing market may have peaked after booming amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Commerce Department reported the annualized sales pace fell to 863,000 units in April, seasonally adjusted,...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 1 in U.S. for year-over-year home price increase

S&P Dow Jones Indices today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for March 2021 show that home prices continue to increase across the U.S. and Phoenix leads the way with the highest year-over-year home price increase.