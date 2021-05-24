newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

The Royals affected by this year's line of succession to the throne changes

By Toby Bryant, Joel Leaver
kentlive.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe imminent arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child means a shake-up for the line of succession. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second-born child will slot in at eight in line to the throne. That means that any Royals in the ranking below that spot will slip down...

www.kentlive.news
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister Princess#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Family#Duke#Succession#Princess Beatrice#Line#Ranking#Autumn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William said this 'hilarious' thing about Prince Harry during his wedding speech, source says

There’s one moment Claire Jones vividly remembers from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal wedding – and it had nothing to do with the bride. Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot on April 29, 2011. According to History.com, some 1,900 guests attended the ceremony, while another 1 million spectators lined the streets of London. An estimated 2 billion people worldwide watched the televised wedding.
U.K.thesaxon.org

Camilla Parker-Bowles anguished at the idea that Prince Charles will become king, the sad reason revealed

According to the latest information, Camilla Parker-Bowles would be very anxious at the idea of ​​Prince Charles becoming king, and for a sad reason. After years of waiting, Prince Charles’ ascension to the British throne is taking shape. As you know, the Prince of Wales is the direct heir to Queen Elizabeth II. In other words, he owns the crown. When he takes over from his mother, the Duke of Cornwall will be able to count on the support of his companion Camilla Parker-Bowles, future queen consort. A title that seems to distress the latter. According to the confidences of the royal expert Penny Junor in her book The Duchess: The Untold Story, William and Harry’s mother-in-law would fear the public reaction: “I have no doubt that Charles is proud of Camilla besides being grateful for all she has done and sacrificed for him. He will insist that she get this title but Camilla’s friends and family know that is not what she wants and she has brought up the subject before. “
WorldPosted by
newschain

Bumper year for royal babies as Queen’s 12th great-grandchild due in autumn

News of Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy has made 2021 a bumper year for royal babies, with the youngster set to become the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild. He or she will be the fourth royal newborn to arrive this year, following Princess Eugenie’s son August in February, Zara Tindall’s son Lucas in March, and the Sussexes’s daughter who is due in the summer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Harry & Meghan's Daughter May Get Her Moniker from the Royal Family's Small Pool of Favored Names

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to welcome their second child, a little girl, this summer. Read on to see what the possible contenders for baby names are. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are welcoming their daughter into the world this summer, and with the mystery surrounding the due date and the baby's name, predictions are the best fans can do while they wait.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry To Pull Out Of Princess Diana Trip Following Frosty UK Reception

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex might do the unthinkable and ditch his responsibility to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana. The commemoration takes place in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1 which would have been Diana’s 60th birthday. He is scheduled to appear but some experts are speculating about his willingness to face his family after he trashed them to Oprah Winfrey.
U.K.Newsweek

21 Rules of Royal Etiquette You Had No Idea About

Queen Elizabeth II's family are governed by countless royal protocols dating back through generations of tradition. From walking into a room, to greeting "Her Majesty," there is a set way to perform many tasks that are mundane in the lives of ordinary people. The intricate rules and etiquettes can be...
Celebritieskentlive.news

Meghan and Harry must split if Royals are to truly reconcile, claims expert

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex can reconcile - but they will only go back to normal if Meghan Markle is out of the picture, a royal expert has claimed. Kinsey Schofield, a Los Angeles-based royal correspondent who runs the website To Di For Daily, told The Mirror: "Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo."
Mental Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Queen Elizabeth II consented to Prince Harry’s mental health series amid alleged ‘hoax’

The Queen isabel II, 95, was aware of the documentary series «The Me You Can’t See» who co-created the prince harry with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV +. However, His Majesty is said to have continued to be misled by the Duke of Sussex, believing that the five-part program would address the mental health of veterans, and “had no idea” that his grandson would accuse the Royal family of “total negligence.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 3-year anniversary not acknowledged publicly by royal family amid rift

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's three-year anniversary came and went on Wednesday with no public acknowledgment from their family members on the other side of the pond. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle in a televised ceremony watched by millions around the world. While the couple likely celebrated hitting their three years of marriage at home in private, it was obvious the British royal family did not see it fit to commemorate the memorable day in the public eye.
Celebritieskentlive.news

Prince Charles' rude comment to Harry and William exposed after microphone gaffe

The late Prince Philip was perhaps the Royal best known for making controversial comments, but his eldest son Prince Charles hasn't exactly shied away from them either. One of Philip's most notorious jokes came around 30 years ago, when he is alleged to have told the German media: “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation.”
CelebritiesTelegraph

Royal family tree: where Princess Beatrice's baby will fit into the line of succession

In the wake of Prince Philip's death, the Royal family are looking toward happier times, with the news that Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby in the autumn. The baby will be the fourth royal newborn to arrive in 2021, following the birth of Princess Eugenie's son August in February, Zara Tindall's son Lucas in March, and the Sussexe's daughter who is due in the summer.
CelebritiesTelegraph

'Tree-bilee' unveiled by Prince Charles to celebrate Queen's 70 years on the throne

As someone who has planted more than 1,500 trees during her long reign, the Queen might be considered something of an expert. So it was fitting that she was on hand to cast a careful eye over her eldest son as he launched the Queen’s Green Canopy, a nationwide planting initiative designed to create a lasting legacy to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. Or, as the Prince of Wales described it, a "Tree-bilee".
U.K.theroyalobserver.com

Prince Charles Will Reportedly Open Buckingham Palace & Other Royal Residences When He Takes The Throne

It looks like Prince Charles wants people to come visit Buckingham Palace and other royal residences when he takes the throne, The Sunday Times of London reported. “The prince wants to bring people in to connect with the institution. He recognizes it needs to keep evolving, and in the modern era people want to be able to access their palaces,” a source said. “He embraces that and sees them as public places more than private spaces.”