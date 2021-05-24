newsbreak-logo
Black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson fighting for life after being shot in the head at party in London

newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
Sasha Johnson (PA Wire)

Sasha Johnson is in a critical condition in hospital after she was shot in the head in Peckham, south-east London, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said there is no evidence that the 27-year-old campaigner was the intended target of the shooting.

Her friend, Imarn Ayton, told BBC News that the young mother has successfully undergone surgery and her parents are with her in hospital.

Asked about the circumstances, she said: “As far as we are aware, she was at a party.

“There was a rival gang that may have heard about someone being in that party that they didn’t feel quite comfortable with or trusted and so they resorted to driving past and shooting into the garden, and one of those shots obviously hit Sasha Johnson.

“But I don’t believe she was the intended victim.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wnzo_0a92KqsA00
Sasha Johnson shooting (PA Wire)

Oxford graduate Ms Johnson is a known figure in the Black Lives Matter movement and is described as “a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community” by the Taking The Initiative Party, of which she is a member.

In a statement, the TTIP said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

“She is currently hospitalised and in a critical condition.

“The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats.

“Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking The Initiative Party’s executive leadership committee.”

The TTIP has asked people to “all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones”.

Claudia Webbe, Labour MP for Leicester East, was among those who went online to express “solidarity” with Ms Johnson.

Ms Webbe said: “We were all out last year for Black Lives Matter.

“I only know her as an activist on these issues of Black Lives Matter. I support Black Lives Matter and therefore support what she was doing.

“As a Member of Parliament I stand in full solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and I stand with her work in the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Ms Johnson works in activism and community support and got a first in social care at Oxford University.

The Metropolitan Police issued an appeal for witnesses to the shooting of a 27-year-old woman but refused to confirm if it was Ms Johnson.

She was found after officers were called to reports of gunshots in Consort Road, Peckham, shortly before 3am.

A Met Police spokesman said there is nothing to suggest it was a targeted attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele said: “This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with her family, who are being provided with support at this terribly difficult time.

“A dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to identify the person or persons responsible for this shooting.

“They are making good progress but they need the public’s help.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the Consort Road area in the early hours of Sunday morning or if you have heard information since that could help detectives, it is crucial that you get in touch.”

newschain

newschain

Related
MinoritiesPosted by
newschain

Five arrested over shooting of black equal rights activist

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson. The 27-year-old Oxford graduate is fighting for her life in hospital after being injured at a party in Peckham, south-east London in the early hours of Sunday. The Metropolitan Police...
San Jose, CAPosted by
newschain

Disgruntled worker who killed nine appeared to target victims

A gunman who killed nine people at a California railyard where he worked appeared to target some of the victims, a sheriff said. Samuel Cassidy, 57, arrived at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in San Jose around 6am on Wednesday with a duffel bag filled with semi-automatic handguns and high-capacity magazines, Santa Clara County sheriff Laurie Smith told The Associated Press (AP).
MinoritiesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

British Black Lives Matter activist critically wounded by shot in the head

LONDON — An activist who has played a leading role in anti-racism demonstrations in Britain was in critical condition in a London hospital Monday after being shot. The Taking the Initiative Party led by Sasha Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year, said that Johnson was shot in the head Sunday. Police and a friend said it did not appear to be a targeted attack, though the party said Johnson had received “numerous death threats” related to her activism.
Violent CrimesTelegraph

The people who dragged Sasha Johnson's death into the culture wars should be ashamed of themselves

The factions were ready for another culture war to explode yesterday, as we woke up to the news that Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, had been shot in the head in London. One could almost hear the tap-tap of indignant tweets being drafted and parked, ready for an announcement that Johnson had in fact been killed by an angry racist white man. Some were anticipating such a moment with an emotion that seemed almost to border on glee. The prospect of television appearances, newspaper articles and self-flagellating statements from white celebrities was one dreadful press conference away.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Five Arrested in Connection With Shooting of British BLM Activist Sasha Johnson

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson on Sunday morning. The Taking The Initiative Party leader was reportedly facing numerous death threats ahead of the attack that left her in critical condition, CNN reported. London police arrested five men between the ages of 17 and 28 for other alleged offenses, including possession of drugs and weapons, before all five were arrested in connection with the shooting of Johnson, according to NPR.
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Sasha Johnson: BLM activist may have been shot by mistake

Detectives are searching for the person who fired into a garden gathering early on Sunday morning, leaving the Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson fighting for her life after she sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Police insist Johnson, who came to prominence last year as protests for racial...
MinoritiesPosted by
BET

London Metropolitan Police Seeking Four Suspects In Sasha Johnson Shooting

Police in London are looking for four men in connection with the shooting of British activist Sasha Johnson, who was left hospitalized in critical condition, the BBC reports. London Metropolitan Police Commander Alison Heydari told the news network that Johnson was at a party in south London when a group of men "entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm." The suspects were described as four Black men wearing dark clothes, who fled the scene before police arrived.
Violent CrimesTime Out Global

There's going to be a vigil held for Sasha Johnson this afternoon

There will be a vigil held at 3pm at King's College Hospital for activist Sasha Johnson. The 26-year-old activist and mum-of-two was shot in the head at a social event in Peckham yesterday. The anti-racism protest leader had received numerous death threats before the attack, however friend Imarn Ayton told...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

British politician criticized over tweet following shooting of BLM activist

Diane Abbott, who is Britain’s first Black female MP, faced criticism over a tweet following the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist in London. Sasha Johnson was left in critical condition after she was shot in the head early Sunday. The Guardian reported that London’s Metropolitan Police Department has insisted she was not specifically targeted. But her Taking the Initiative Party said she had received "numerous death threats" related to her activism before the shooting.