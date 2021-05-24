newsbreak-logo
Hanalei, HI

Hanalei Rotarians stay very busy

Thegardenisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANALEI — Their meetings are virtual for now, yet the Rotary Club of Hanalei Bay has been active in the North Shore community, with multiple projects ongoing. Members have been busy distributing food and supplies to those in need throughout this last year, and kicked it into high gear after the March Hanalei landslide. Members were seen shuttling folks to and from the boats by van, as well as supplying fuel, water and food, until the road opened up.

