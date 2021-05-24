newsbreak-logo
Pubs vanishing at rate of six a week during pandemic

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround six pubs have vanished for good from UK communities each week since the start of the first lockdown, according to new figures. Data compiled by real estate adviser Altus Group has revealed that 384 pubs have been demolished or converted for a different use over the past 14 months.

