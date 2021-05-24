Kuaishou Technology's First-Quarter Revenue Jumped 37% on Advertising Strength
Kuaishou Technology's revenue surged almost 37% in the first quarter, mainly thanks to strength in online marketing services. The Chinese technology company on Monday reported 17.02 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) in revenue, with more than half of first-quarter revenue coming from online marketing services. The segment's revenue more than doubled from a year earlier to CNY8.6 billion, indicating resilient demand.