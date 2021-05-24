newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Man, 63, charged with murder of missing woman Agnes, 20

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 63-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Agnes Akom. The 20-year-old Hungarian, who had been living in the UK for three years, has been missing since she left her home in Cricklewood Broadway, north-west London, on May 9. Neculai Paizan, 63, was arrested on Tuesday in connection...

www.kentlive.news
