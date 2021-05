Video has emerged of a Southwest flight attendant having her teeth knocked out by an angry passenger, who was removed from the plane and charged with a felony. The victim remains unnamed after the incident on Sunday morning following landing in San Diego from Sacramento, according to Chris Mainz, a representative from the airline.He said that a passenger “repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing”.Mr Mainz also stated that police were called to the scene, who then arrested her. The footage was captured and shared on Facebook of the woman being taken away...