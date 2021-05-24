newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Students earn top awards in maps competition, other Danbury area highlights

By Staff reports
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Danbury Garden Club recently held its first in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic at Anthony’s Lake Club. Awards were given to the following: Paul Cialone, the Federated Garden Club of CT Civic Development Award for his garden knowledge; Denise Sladek, the FGCCT Award for Yearbook one (large club); Carol Lubus was awarded Life Membership in the Federated Garden Club of CT for her talents as described in the citation and Maria Nahom received the FGCCT Tribute Award for Artistic Design.

www.newstimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ct#Creative Arts#Tours#Online Students#High School Students#Business Students#The Danbury Garden Club#Life Membership#Artistic Design Committee#St James Juniors#The Garden Club#Luncheon And Boutique#Rogers Park Middle School#Danbury Garden Club#The Danbury Library#Zoom#Zoom#Creative Notebook#Marvelwood School
Related
Posted by
KICKS 105.5

5 Danbury Area Towns Eager to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend 2021

We're almost back, baby! Residents of Danbury, New Milford, Bethel, Brookfield, and Newtown can't wait to get out and celebrate the upcoming Memorial Day weekend with family and friends. In most of the greater Danbury area towns, residents are looking forward to coming out of hiding to enjoy Memorial Day...
Posted by
KICKS 105.5

Downtown Danbury Glows at Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
NewsTimes

No 'mask police': Face coverings to come off at some Danbury area town halls

Vaccinated residents may remove their masks beginning Wednesday at some town halls in the Danbury area. “There is a little nervousness about that because it’s going to be on the honor system,” said Matt Knickerbocker, first selectman in Bethel, where the municipal center will stop requiring masks for vaccinated individuals beginning Wednesday.
Stamford Advocate

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tickets and Backstage Tour, Catered Dinner, Fishing, Golf, Horseback Riding: BID on ACT of Connecticut's Online Auction

Many local businesses individuals donated one-of-a-kind experiences, products and services to support ACT of Connecticut's Gala featuring Into The Woods (which took place on Saturday, May 15). There are less than 24 hours left to BID. Click HERE. Some auction highlights:. Exclusive screening of WORKING. Tickets to Jagged Little Pill...
phl17.com

Monica Brings Back Pizza From Connecticut

Monica visited her in-laws in New Haven, Connecticut this weekend so she finally brought us back some Connecticut pizza. Monica thinks it’s the best pizza, but the gang will be the judge of that.
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
NewsTimes

7-Eleven opens at Route 7 Travel Plaza in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — The new 7-Eleven gas station on the town’s Route 7 Travel Plaza is finally open for business. Two state representatives, the mayor, and town residents gathered for opening day May 15 at the convenience store on Still River Road and Route 7. The new store, owned by...
Danbury, CTwlad.com

WCSU hosts commencement ceremonies

Commencement ceremonies were held this weekend for both the West Conn class od 2020 and 2021. Some 870 students participated in 4 ceremonies held Saturday and Sunday on the west side campus. Each student was allowed two guests. Social distancing and mask mandates were in place for the ceremonies outside the athletic complex on the Westside campus. The President’s Medal was presented on Sunday to Sam and Alice Hyman. Alice, a community volunteer and former Danbury Hospital employee, died in November 2019. Her husband and daughter accepted the award on her behalf. Sam was honored for his long service to civil rights in the state. West Conn officials say the couple was active in raising money to eventually name the School of Visual and Performing Arts after Marian Anderson.
theridgefieldpress.com

Litchfield County boom: Pandemic brings surge of new residents - especially Brooklynites

“First people started with rentals,” William Raveis real estate agent Stacey Matthews said. “It was just a mad dash for rentals last March and April, and then it quickly changed over to people wanting to buy…People had locked up short-term rentals and then realized they loved it here and everyone's telling their friends and it just kind of spread.”
Fairfield County, CTNew Haven Register

'Nearly stationary' thunderstorm affecting northern Fairfield County

A “nearly stationary” thunderstorm is impacting the area around Monroe and Newtown in central Fairfield County Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the “strong thunderstorm” was expected to impact the area just before 5 p.m. with winds over 30 mph and “pea size hail” possible. The storm is expected...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating. Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford...