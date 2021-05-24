Students earn top awards in maps competition, other Danbury area highlights

Commencement ceremonies were held this weekend for both the West Conn class od 2020 and 2021. Some 870 students participated in 4 ceremonies held Saturday and Sunday on the west side campus. Each student was allowed two guests. Social distancing and mask mandates were in place for the ceremonies outside the athletic complex on the Westside campus. The President’s Medal was presented on Sunday to Sam and Alice Hyman. Alice, a community volunteer and former Danbury Hospital employee, died in November 2019. Her husband and daughter accepted the award on her behalf. Sam was honored for his long service to civil rights in the state. West Conn officials say the couple was active in raising money to eventually name the School of Visual and Performing Arts after Marian Anderson.