newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

38% increase in home fire claims thanks to barbecues and fire pits

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouseholds are being warned to take care around barbecues over the upcoming bank holiday weekend, as an insurance giant has recorded a huge increase in claims for fire damage. Home insurance claims for fire damage increased by 38% year-on-year, when comparing May and June 2019 with May and June in 2020, according to Aviva’s own figures.

www.kentlive.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecues#Weather#Home Insurance#Water Damage#Property Damage#Alcohol Damage#Fire Pits#Fire Damage#Domestic Fire#Garden Fires#Case Flames#Nuisance Fires#Embers#Neighbouring Gardens#Wooden Structures#Ashes#Neighbours#Households#Wheelie Bins#Payouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
MyChesCo

Is Your Home at Risk for an Electrical Fire?

Springtime is peak home-buying and building season. And it’s critical to protect one of the largest investments you’ll make in a lifetime — as well as your loved ones. May, National Electrical Safety Month, is a good time to brush up on potential electrical hazards and learn more about Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) circuit breaker technology, an important life and fire safety device for any new or newly-renovated home — and a National Electrical Code requirement.
Jones County, MSimpact601.com

Structure fire claims mobile home and pet

Ovett, Glade, and Johnson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in Jones County Thursday at 37 Royal Avenue in Ovett. The departments answered the call shortly after 1:00 p.m. and on arrival, firefighters found the single wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames, according to Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council.
Wrightsville, GAwgxa.tv

Wrightsville fire crews battle mobile home fire

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga -- The Wrightsville Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on North Valley Street. The department says the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Thankfully, the homeowner was not home when the fire began and no injuries were reported. The home was declared a total loss.
Cook, MNTimberjay Newspapers

Fire destroys Cook mobile home

COOK- A man and his dog escaped injury late Saturday when a raging fire in Cook consumed the man’s mobile home and an adjacent garage. Cook firefighters were called out at about 10:55 p.m. to the 200 block of First Street Southeast, east of the former Gustafson Motors Company building, according to a report by Northland Firewire. Video taken at the scene and posted online showed flames shooting out of both sides of the trailer home on the west end and thick smoke pouring out of the east end as firefighters tried to contain the blaze.
Glynn County, GABrunswick News

Predawn fire damages home on McDowell

Fire wreaked extensive damage at a home on McDowell Avenue off of Altama Avenue before dawn Wednesday, Glynn County Fire-Rescue Division Chief Wendel Knighten said. The 3:38 a.m. fire at 153 McDowell Ave. likely started in the carport, but quickly spread to the main areas of the home. Fire damaged the home's kitchen and living room, and extended heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home, Knighten said.
Electronicsadventure-journal.com

The Best Portable Fire Pits for Campfires and Cooking

Update: The BioLite website is offering 25% off the FirePit and accessories through Memorial Day, 2021. Also, we have our hands on a couple sizes of the Solo Stove, and will update this review accordingly when we’ve used them enough. The first time you use a portable fire pit, a...
Lifestyledwell.com

How to Build a Fire Pit

It’s not summer without a backyard s’mores station. You’ll be able to knock this out with basic tools. Whatever you choose for fire pit blocks will be relatively cheap. Grab a friend and knock this out in a matter of hours. "Fire is a hearth, a beacon, a message, a...
Greenwood, DEWBOC

Pit Stop Bar Burns Down in Early Morning Fire

GREENWOOD, De. - An early morning fire in Greenwood has left the only bar in town closed indefinitely. Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 3am at Pit Stop Bar and Grill on West Market Street. Former Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Anderson, who still works with the department, says multiple companies were called out to the fire, including Blades, Harrington, Bridgeville, and Farmington. When they arrived, the fire had started at the back of the structure and was quickly moving towards the front. There were also questions about the structure's integrity, leading to concerns for the safety of the fire crews.
Accidentsthechronicle-online.com

Dryer fire damages Sarnia home

Residents of a home on Christina Street safely escaped a basement fire Thursday night after smoke alarms sounded, says Sarnia Fire Rescue Services. Firefighters from three city stations were called shortly after midnight to the 500 block of Christina Street and, when they arrived, saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the basement.
Dunbarton, NHConcord Monitor

Dunbarton home totally destroyed by fire

A stubborn fire that started Tuesday afternoon in Dunbarton destroyed a large house on Jean Drive, spread to the woods in the backyard and later re-ignited, forcing firefighters to return in the wee hours of Wednesday. No one was injured, said Dunbarton Fire Chief Jonathan Wiggin, who had an unusually...
Home & GardenWashington Times-Herald

The dos and don'ts of fire pits

Many homeowners relish any opportunity to retreat to their back yards, where they can put up their feet and relax in the great outdoors. That retreat-like escape is made even more relaxing when sitting around a fire pit. Fire pits can be found in millions of suburban backyards across the...
Accidentsthewolf.ca

Barbecue blamed for house fire near Norwood

A home on the 5th Line of Asphodel was heavilydamaged by a fire Monday evening. Crews were called to the home at about 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported following a house fire near the village of Norwood on Monday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the...
LifestylePosted by
SPY

These Metal Fire Pits Bring Coziness and Unparalleled Elegance To Your Yard

When browsing online for a fire pit, there are dozens of possibilities to choose between. This year-round accessory provides warmth, atmosphere, and even a means of cooking. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a drink in the morning or evening, transforming the drabbest of spaces into a cozy sanctuary. There’s nothing more comforting than crackling logs and that distinct smell of a fire. Still, before you start your search, be sure to check your local codes to make sure that you can have a wood-burning fire pit outside your home.
EconomyThe Day

Reduce home office fire risk

As more people work remotely, electricians and safety advocates are warning that various missteps may be putting people at unnecessary risk of fire and other unsafe conditions. Electrical equipment is necessary to run home offices just like it is traditional offices. Some people may find they have a shortage of electrical outlets to power their devices, and as a result they may turn to extension cords or power strips. While that may seem like an easy fix, it is easy to inadvertently overload outlets and circuits by connecting more than one power strip or extension cord together in a practice known as "daisy chaining." According to the U.S. Office of Compliance, using a daisy chain in the workplace violates the National Electrical Code as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's rules. While it may not break code at home, overloading any outlets increases risk for fire. The National Fire Protection Association indicates that more than 45,000 residential fires are started each year due to electrical failure and malfunction. Overload causes products to overheat, and that can spark fires in the power cords themselves or inside the wall where electrical lines are hidden.
Massena, NYwwnytv.com

Massena home damaged by fire

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A garage was destroyed and a home heavily damaged by fire in Massena early Friday morning. Two people and a dog safely escaped. The 2:30 a.m. fire at 22 Dana St. also gutted a pickup truck and an SUV. Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell said the...
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

Fire leaves home unlivable

A fire damaged a Manzanita Lane home in Coloma Tuesday rendering it uninhabitable, according to Trent Williams, division chief with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District. Pets, including at least one dog, died in the blaze as firefighters were unable to get them out in time. The cause of...
Health Servicesfireapparatusmagazine.com

Bedfordale (Australia) Bush Fire Brigade Opens $1.7M Station

The Bedfordale (Australia) Bush Fire Brigade (BBFB) just officially opened its new, $1.7 million volunteer fire station. Emergency Services Minister Reece Whitby joined Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm AFSM and City of Armadale Mayor Ruth Butterfield to open the station, which will enhance training opportunities for BBFB as it prepares for the next bushfire season. In addition, it can act as an incident control center during major operations.