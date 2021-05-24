newsbreak-logo
Lehigh Valley Flashback May 24: In 2008, Easton’s Chanelle Price breaks state, national records in the 800

By Morning Call Staff
Allentown Morning Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look back at Lehigh Valley sports stories over the years from May 24. 2008: Easton’s Chanelle Price, competing in the final high school meet of her illustrious career, sets a PIAA 3A meet record and breaks the National Federation High School mark in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:02.90, claiming her third straight gold in the event at the state track and field championship meet in Shippensburg. Price breaks the 28-year-old state mark of 2:05.47 held by Upper Dublin’s Kim Gallagher and the national mark (for state sanctioned meets only) of 2:04.50, also set in 1980. The run was just off Price’s career best of 2:02.38 set in the U.S. Outdoor Championships in 2007. Also at the meet, Rover Abby Schaffer broke the state record in the pole vault with a vault of 13 feet, one-half inch. Easton’s Lindsey Regan set the mark of 13-0 in 1994.

