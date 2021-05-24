newsbreak-logo
Suspect charged with driving gunman to and from shooting that killed one man, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man that allegedly drove a car used in a shooting that killed another person.

Officers responded May 16 to a “man down” call in the 1300 block of Wells Station.

Records show they found an unresponsive man lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Witnesses identified Dalton Brown as the person who drove the shooter to and from the scene. The shooter was armed with an assault rifle, according to an affidavit.

Brown came to the Homicide office on May 22 to give a statement.

Records show he admitted to driving the gunman to and from the shooting.

He is charged with Facilitation of a Felony (Second Degree Murder).

