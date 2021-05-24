Suspect charged with driving gunman to and from shooting that killed one man, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man that allegedly drove a car used in a shooting that killed another person.

Officers responded May 16 to a “man down” call in the 1300 block of Wells Station.

Records show they found an unresponsive man lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Witnesses identified Dalton Brown as the person who drove the shooter to and from the scene. The shooter was armed with an assault rifle, according to an affidavit.

Brown came to the Homicide office on May 22 to give a statement.

Records show he admitted to driving the gunman to and from the shooting.

He is charged with Facilitation of a Felony (Second Degree Murder).

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.