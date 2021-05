(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank again left its key interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, citing the improving economic outlook and the rupiah stability. The board of governors decided to hold the the BI 7-Day reverse repo rate at 3.50 percent, the Bank Indonesia said in a statement. That was in line with economists' expectations. The previous change in the rate was a quarter-point reduction in February. The deposit facility rate was maintained at 2.75 percent and lending facility rates at 4.25 percent. "The decision is consistent with projected low inflation and efforts to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability, while accelerating the national economic recovery," the central bank said.