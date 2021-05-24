Biotech Acquisition : Material Event (Form 8-K)
On April 12, 2021, the staff (the 'Staff') of the Division of Corporation Finance of the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a public statement entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies' (the 'Staff Statement'). The Staff Statement highlighted the potential accounting implications of certain terms that are common in warrants issued in connection with the initial public offerings and private placements of special purpose acquisition companies ('SPACs'), including the warrants issued by Biotech Acquisition Company (the 'Company') on January 28, 2021 in connection with the completion of the Company's initial public offering and concurrent private placement. The Staff Statement reflected the Staff's view that, in many cases, warrants issued by SPACs should be classified as liabilities for accounting purposes, rather than as equity, unless certain conditions are met.www.marketscreener.com