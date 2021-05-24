newsbreak-logo
Students earn top awards in maps competition, other Danbury area highlights

By Staff reports
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Danbury Garden Club recently held its first in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic at Anthony’s Lake Club. Awards were given to the following: Paul Cialone, the Federated Garden Club of CT Civic Development Award for his garden knowledge; Denise Sladek, the FGCCT Award for Yearbook one (large club); Carol Lubus was awarded Life Membership in the Federated Garden Club of CT for her talents as described in the citation and Maria Nahom received the FGCCT Tribute Award for Artistic Design.

Posted by
KICKS 105.5

5 Danbury Area Towns Eager to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend 2021

We're almost back, baby! Residents of Danbury, New Milford, Bethel, Brookfield, and Newtown can't wait to get out and celebrate the upcoming Memorial Day weekend with family and friends. In most of the greater Danbury area towns, residents are looking forward to coming out of hiding to enjoy Memorial Day...
Posted by
KICKS 105.5

Downtown Danbury Glows at Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
New Haven Register

No 'mask police': Face coverings to come off at some Danbury area town halls

Vaccinated residents may remove their masks beginning Wednesday at some town halls in the Danbury area. “There is a little nervousness about that because it’s going to be on the honor system,” said Matt Knickerbocker, first selectman in Bethel, where the municipal center will stop requiring masks for vaccinated individuals beginning Wednesday.
Stamford Advocate

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
phl17.com

Monica Brings Back Pizza From Connecticut

Monica visited her in-laws in New Haven, Connecticut this weekend so she finally brought us back some Connecticut pizza. Monica thinks it’s the best pizza, but the gang will be the judge of that.
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
NewsTimes

7-Eleven opens at Route 7 Travel Plaza in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — The new 7-Eleven gas station on the town’s Route 7 Travel Plaza is finally open for business. Two state representatives, the mayor, and town residents gathered for opening day May 15 at the convenience store on Still River Road and Route 7. The new store, owned by...
theridgefieldpress.com

Litchfield County boom: Pandemic brings surge of new residents - especially Brooklynites

“First people started with rentals,” William Raveis real estate agent Stacey Matthews said. “It was just a mad dash for rentals last March and April, and then it quickly changed over to people wanting to buy…People had locked up short-term rentals and then realized they loved it here and everyone's telling their friends and it just kind of spread.”
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating. Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford...
Connecticut Statehigh-profile.com

CCSU’s Barnard Hall Renovation Completed

New Haven, CT – Architecture, art and advisory firm Svigals + Partners announced the completed renovation of Central Connecticut State University’s (CCSU) Barnard Hall in New Britain, creating a new home for the institution’s growing School of Education and Professional Studies and delivering significant improvements to Barnard Hall’s existing structure, originally constructed in 1953.