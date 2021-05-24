Students earn top awards in maps competition, other Danbury area highlights

The Danbury Garden Club recently held its first in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic at Anthony’s Lake Club. Awards were given to the following: Paul Cialone, the Federated Garden Club of CT Civic Development Award for his garden knowledge; Denise Sladek, the FGCCT Award for Yearbook one (large club); Carol Lubus was awarded Life Membership in the Federated Garden Club of CT for her talents as described in the citation and Maria Nahom received the FGCCT Tribute Award for Artistic Design.