Religion

True Wealth

Herald-Times
 3 days ago

God loves a cheerful giver. — 2 Corinthians 9:7 (ceb) 1 Peter 4:8-11 It always gives my heart a lift in the morning to put out some crumbs for the squirrels and birds in the yard outside my apartment. I enjoy watching them come and busily feast on their find. Although I know it’s our heavenly Father who ultimately provides for all creatures (see Matt. 6:26), I love that I get to be an instrument in that process.

#Birds#Squirrels#Word Of God#True Love#Financial Advice#Corinthians#True Wealth#Godly Advice#Money#Dear Father#Ceb#Thought#Suffering#Care#Feast#Today
