On a balmy spring evening a year ago, Kate Mosse wheeled her 90-year-old mother-in-law, Rosie, into the middle of the road and installed her in front of a keyboard. It was Thursday, approaching 8pm, and an assortment of neighbours were beginning to venture out for the weekly ‘clap for carers’. Funny, now, to think how much those small markers meant to us back then. That regular date with your doorstep in the midst of another fretful week in lockdown, catching a glimpse of neighbours, all struggling on in their own little silos. Rosie, or Granny Rosie as she is known to everyone in this corner of suburban Chichester, wanted to do something to lift everyone’s spirits.