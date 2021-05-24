newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

This Week in Indiana History

Herald-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1813 — The first issue of The Western Eagle newspaper was published in Madison. The owner, William Hendricks, had the second printing press to be set up in the Indiana Territory. He went on to important positions in state history. He served as secretary of the first Constitutional Convention in 1816, represented the state in Congress for six years, and was elected Governor in 1822. He later served as a United States Senator. (Pictured: A detail from the official portrait of Governor Hendricks by artist Samuel Burtis Baker.)

www.hoosiertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IN
State
Kentucky State
City
Worthington, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Hendricks
Person
Arthur Treacher
Person
Clayton Moore
Person
Kent Mccord
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Indiana Territory#Indianapolis 500#Kentucky Colonel#State History#The Western Eagle#Congress#Ringling Brothers#Barnum Bailey Circus#Knievel#The Indianapolis News#Hoosier Quote#This Week#Governor Hendricks#Saint Louis Crossing#Bartholomew County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Florida StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana adds South Florida big man

Just four days after Indiana announced that Jerome Hunter was leaving the program, the Hoosiers have found a replacement for the 13th and final scholarship on the roster. Former South Florida center Michael Durr announced this morning that he will transfer to Indiana. He'll be immediately eligible in 2021-22 and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StatePosted by
247Sports

Indiana forward Jerome Hunter enters transfer portal

Days after Indiana coach Mike Woodson announced forward Jerome Hunter would not return to the program, 247Sports learned on Sunday that Hunter has entered the transfer portal. A third-year sophomore for the 2020-21 season, Hunter averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.5 minutes over 25 games (four starts). Hunter’s...
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits next month

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced today that, beginning June 19, Indiana will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs. “There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now. I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We have a myriad of work options in every region of our state with many more coming online every week.”