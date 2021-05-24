This Week in Indiana History

1813 — The first issue of The Western Eagle newspaper was published in Madison. The owner, William Hendricks, had the second printing press to be set up in the Indiana Territory. He went on to important positions in state history. He served as secretary of the first Constitutional Convention in 1816, represented the state in Congress for six years, and was elected Governor in 1822. He later served as a United States Senator. (Pictured: A detail from the official portrait of Governor Hendricks by artist Samuel Burtis Baker.)