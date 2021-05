NIXON, Nev. (KRNV) — Pyramid Lake is reopening to the public ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The reopening includes all beaches and no limitations on campers on the beach. The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe says that permits are only available online or the Ranger Station from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the weekends. Fireworks and permits are available at the I-80 Smokeshop, the Nixon Store and the Marina. Permits are sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Face masks are required at all stores.